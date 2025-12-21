Thai F-16 bombs O’Chik bridge on Siem Reap–Oddar Meanchey route

The Royal Thai Armed Forces carried out an air strike on Cambodia’s O’Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey province, saying the crossing was being used to supply Cambodian frontline troops.

Thai forces said targeting the bridge would make it more difficult for Cambodia to move personnel, weapons and military equipment, reducing its combat capability and creating conditions for Thai units to operate more effectively in contested areas, including Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin.