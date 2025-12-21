Thai F-16 bombs O’Chik bridge on Siem Reap–Oddar Meanchey route

The Royal Thai Armed Forces carried out an air strike on Cambodia’s O’Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey province, saying the crossing was being used to supply Cambodian frontline troops.
Thai forces said targeting the bridge would make it more difficult for Cambodia to move personnel, weapons and military equipment, reducing its combat capability and creating conditions for Thai units to operate more effectively in contested areas, including Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin.
The strike took place on the night of December 19, according to the Thai military. It said it used high-precision munitions and sought to control the operation by focusing on military movements—such as BM-21 rocket system vehicles—while noting that Cambodian civilians were still able to cross the bridge on foot or by motorcycle.
O’Chik Bridge is located on Highway 68 in Chong Kal district, Oddar Meanchey, about 62 kilometres from the Chong Chom border area in Surin. The bridge has been in use for more than a decade and serves as a key link between Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey provinces.
Thai authorities said the operation was launched after they detected increased movements of Cambodian troops and equipment towards the front line, which they described as a threat to Thailand’s sovereignty.