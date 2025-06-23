Thailand Faces Energy Crisis as Iran Threatens to Close Strait of Hormuz

Thailand could face significant energy disruption if Iran follows through on parliamentary approval to close the Strait of Hormuz, with one-third of the country's energy imports transiting through the strategic waterway, according to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

Dr Areeporn Asawinpongphan, a research fellow specialising in energy policy at TDRI, warned on Monday that whilst Iran's parliament has approved the measure, it still requires ratification by the Supreme National Security Council and the country's supreme leader before taking effect.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a crucial global energy transport route for both oil and gas, accounting for 30% of worldwide energy shipments.

Should Iran proceed with the closure, oil prices could surge beyond $100 per barrel from current levels of $77-80, though experts believe any disruption may be short-lived due to impacts on global supply chains and shipping.

Government Tools to Mitigate Oil Price Impact

Thailand possesses three key mechanisms to address short-term oil price volatility, Dr Areeporn explained.

The oil fund can subsidise domestic fuel prices to prevent sharp increases, with diesel already receiving 65 satang per litre in support. The country maintains a 60-day strategic petroleum reserve that could help stabilise prices during brief disruptions.

Additionally, the government could reduce excise taxes on fuel products, requiring cooperation between the Energy Ministry and Finance Ministry to implement such measures effectively.

