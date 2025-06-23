Energy Ministry holds urgent meeting over Hormuz Strait closure threat

Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, said the meeting was convened to closely monitor and assess the growing conflict in the Middle East, following reports that Iran’s parliament had approved a motion to close the strategic waterway.
The final decision, however, rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which has ultimate authority on such matters. The threat comes in the wake of US strikes over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the world’s most critical strategic chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It serves as a transit route for roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply.
Any closure or disruption could significantly impact global energy markets.
Prasert said the ministry would assess the potential impact, even though Iran’s intentions remained unclear. Preparations were underway for all scenarios, including contingency plans and measures to strengthen energy reserves.
Given the magnitude of the development, he believes it would be extremely difficult for Iran to close the Strait, as such an action would have global repercussions.
He added that Thailand currently holds a 60-day emergency energy reserve. Should the strait be closed, the ministry is prepared to introduce measures such as energy-saving campaigns and efforts to source alternative energy.
“The ministry will announce the outcomes of today’s discussions once the meeting concludes,” he said.