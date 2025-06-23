Energy Ministry holds urgent meeting over Hormuz Strait closure threat

Prasert said the ministry would assess the potential impact, even though Iran’s intentions remained unclear. Preparations were underway for all scenarios, including contingency plans and measures to strengthen energy reserves.

Given the magnitude of the development, he believes it would be extremely difficult for Iran to close the Strait, as such an action would have global repercussions.

He added that Thailand currently holds a 60-day emergency energy reserve. Should the strait be closed, the ministry is prepared to introduce measures such as energy-saving campaigns and efforts to source alternative energy.

“The ministry will announce the outcomes of today’s discussions once the meeting concludes,” he said.