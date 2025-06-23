Hormuz closure would drive up oil and fertiliser import costs, TNSC warns

TNSC executive director Kongrit Chantrik said that if Iran were to shut the strategic waterway, key ports such as Jebel Ali, Doha, and Dammam would likely be inaccessible, affecting the entire regional shipping network.

In 2024, exports to the Middle East accounted for 3.5% of Thailand’s total exports, so the closure could hinder overall export growth this year, he said.

However, he stressed that the greater impact would be on imports, as over 9.27% of Thailand’s imports come from the Middle East—particularly crude oil and fertilisers, which would face significant disruption.