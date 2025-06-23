Strait of Hormuz: one of the world’s top 5 vital oil transit chokepoints

The move is widely seen as a strategic response to the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Maj Gen Emal Kosari, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned that “Iran will act whenever necessary.” Analysts believe the rising tensions could send global oil prices sharply higher.

What is the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. It lies between southern Iran to the north and the eastern coasts of the UAE and Oman to the south. Over 17 million barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, making it the world’s most critical energy chokepoint.

At its narrowest point, the strait measures just 33 kilometres wide, with only two designated shipping lanes — one in each direction, both under 3 kilometres wide. This makes the passage highly vulnerable to disruption through naval mines, shore-launched missiles, and interceptions by patrol boats or helicopters.

The Strait is the only maritime outlet to the Indian Ocean for Persian Gulf nations. Any closure would directly affect oil shipments from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, posing a grave threat to global energy supplies.