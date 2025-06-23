Thai military shuts Thai-Cambodian border, allows only humanitarian crossings

According to a directive issued by the 1st Army Region, the decision comes amid escalating tensions following reports of Cambodian military incursions into Thai territory.
These include unauthorised patrols, the reinforcement of military outposts, and terrain modifications, as well as symbolic actions by Cambodian civilians in areas under the 2nd Army Region’s jurisdiction. These activities have reportedly jeopardised border security and contributed to rising tensions along the frontier.
The statement noted that the situation has adversely affected Thai citizens living near the border and could impact cross-border movement in areas overseen by the 1st Army Region.
In addition, the rise in cross-border criminal activities—particularly involving call centre gangs and hybrid scams—has posed serious threats to public safety and property both within Thailand and across the region.
In light of these developments, and in its role as the unit responsible for border security in Sa Kaeo province, the 1st Army Region announced the following immediate measures in the interest of national security and the safety of Thai citizens:
The 2nd Army Region has issued a similar order to tighten border control measures at key crossings in response to ongoing Cambodian military incursions and cross-border criminal activity.
The directive, released on Monday, targets the permanent border checkpoints at Chong Chom in Surin province and Chong Sa-ngam in Si Sa Ket, as well as the temporary commercial crossing at Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram.
The 2nd Army Region cited violations of Thai sovereignty by Cambodian troops, including unauthorised patrols, the reinforcement of military outposts, terrain modification, and the symbolic presence of civilians near the Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples.
The situation has been further compounded by the growing presence of transnational criminal operations, including call centre and hybrid scam networks.
To express disapproval of these actions and safeguard national interests, the following measures have been implemented at the three border points:
The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command has issued an order to tighten controls at all permanent and temporary commercial checkpoints in the two eastern provinces, in line with directives from the National Security Council and the Royal Thai Navy.
The order affects six locations: Ban Laem and Ban Pakkad permanent checkpoints, and Ban Subtaree and Ban Suan Som commercial crossings in Chanthaburi province, as well as the Ban Hat Lek permanent checkpoint and Ban Mamuang commercial crossing in Trat province.
In response, the marine task forces in Chanthaburi and Trat have been instructed to strictly enforce controls on all cross-border movement of tourists, traders, and labourers through the affected checkpoints: