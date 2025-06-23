Thai military shuts Thai-Cambodian border, allows only humanitarian crossings

The 2nd Army Region has issued a similar order to tighten border control measures at key crossings in response to ongoing Cambodian military incursions and cross-border criminal activity.

The directive, released on Monday, targets the permanent border checkpoints at Chong Chom in Surin province and Chong Sa-ngam in Si Sa Ket, as well as the temporary commercial crossing at Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram.

The 2nd Army Region cited violations of Thai sovereignty by Cambodian troops, including unauthorised patrols, the reinforcement of military outposts, terrain modification, and the symbolic presence of civilians near the Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples.

The situation has been further compounded by the growing presence of transnational criminal operations, including call centre and hybrid scam networks.

To express disapproval of these actions and safeguard national interests, the following measures have been implemented at the three border points:

All cross-border vehicle movement is suspended.

All pedestrian crossings, trade, and tourism—by both Thai and foreign nationals—are suspended.

As with the 1st Army Region’s directive, limited humanitarian exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis. These include urgent medical transfers, education for students in the border areas, and essential household trade involving fresh produce and basic goods deemed necessary.

The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command has issued an order to tighten controls at all permanent and temporary commercial checkpoints in the two eastern provinces, in line with directives from the National Security Council and the Royal Thai Navy.

The order affects six locations: Ban Laem and Ban Pakkad permanent checkpoints, and Ban Subtaree and Ban Suan Som commercial crossings in Chanthaburi province, as well as the Ban Hat Lek permanent checkpoint and Ban Mamuang commercial crossing in Trat province.

In response, the marine task forces in Chanthaburi and Trat have been instructed to strictly enforce controls on all cross-border movement of tourists, traders, and labourers through the affected checkpoints: