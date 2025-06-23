Thai fuel exports to Cambodia worth nearly 48 billion baht in 2024

According to data from Thailand’s Department of Energy Business, between January and December 2024, Thailand exported a total of 2.28 billion litres of fuel to Cambodia—an average of 6.25 million litres per day—accounting for 21.1% of Thailand’s total fuel exports. The total value of these exports was 47.98 billion baht.
Cambodia was Thailand’s second-largest fuel export destination after Singapore, which received fuel worth 49.60 billion baht, representing 25.9% of the total.
Thailand’s fuel exports to Cambodia were sourced from various companies and comprised several types of fuel, including:
LPG exports to Cambodia were made by several Thai suppliers, including:
However, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the suspension of all fuel and gas imports from Thailand, effective from midnight on Sunday.
"From 00:00 tonight, the import of all types of fuel and gas from the Kingdom of Thailand must be completely halted," Hun Manet stated on Facebook.
He assured the Cambodian public that domestic fuel importers have sufficient capacity to procure fuel and gas from other countries to meet demand, even in the event of a prolonged suspension.