Thai fuel exports to Cambodia worth nearly 48 billion baht in 2024

MONDAY, JUNE 23, 2025

Thailand exported fuel worth more than 47 billion baht to Cambodia in 2024, Thansettakij reported on Monday.

According to data from Thailand’s Department of Energy Business, between January and December 2024, Thailand exported a total of 2.28 billion litres of fuel to Cambodia—an average of 6.25 million litres per day—accounting for 21.1% of Thailand’s total fuel exports. The total value of these exports was 47.98 billion baht.

Cambodia was Thailand’s second-largest fuel export destination after Singapore, which received fuel worth 49.60 billion baht, representing 25.9% of the total.

Thailand’s fuel exports to Cambodia were sourced from various companies and comprised several types of fuel, including:

  • 157.31 million litres of petrol with octane 91
     
  • 788.13 million litres of petrol with octane 92
     
  • 56.95 million litres of other petrol
     
  • 71.62 million litres of aviation fuel
     
  • 932.53 million litres of standard diesel
     
  • 203.65 million litres of high-sulphur diesel
     
  • 23.34 million litres of fuel oil
     
  • 29.85 million kilograms of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

LPG exports to Cambodia were made by several Thai suppliers, including:

  • Bangchak Sriracha: 473,000 kilograms
     
  • Bangchak: 75,000 kilograms
     
  • SPRC: 1.73 billion kilograms
     
  • IRPC: 19.89 million kilograms
     
  • OR: 1.94 million kilograms
     
  • Unique Gas & Petrochemicals: 5.73 million kilograms

Thai fuel exports to Cambodia worth nearly 48 billion baht in 2024

However, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the suspension of all fuel and gas imports from Thailand, effective from midnight on Sunday.

"From 00:00 tonight, the import of all types of fuel and gas from the Kingdom of Thailand must be completely halted," Hun Manet stated on Facebook.

He assured the Cambodian public that domestic fuel importers have sufficient capacity to procure fuel and gas from other countries to meet demand, even in the event of a prolonged suspension.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy