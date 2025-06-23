Thai fuel exports to Cambodia worth nearly 48 billion baht in 2024

LPG exports to Cambodia were made by several Thai suppliers, including:

Bangchak Sriracha: 473,000 kilograms



Bangchak: 75,000 kilograms



SPRC: 1.73 billion kilograms



IRPC: 19.89 million kilograms



OR: 1.94 million kilograms



Unique Gas & Petrochemicals: 5.73 million kilograms

However, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the suspension of all fuel and gas imports from Thailand, effective from midnight on Sunday.

"From 00:00 tonight, the import of all types of fuel and gas from the Kingdom of Thailand must be completely halted," Hun Manet stated on Facebook.

He assured the Cambodian public that domestic fuel importers have sufficient capacity to procure fuel and gas from other countries to meet demand, even in the event of a prolonged suspension.