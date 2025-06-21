Cambodians rush to stockpile Thai fuel and bottled water after Hun Sen\'s announcement

On Saturday, the fifth day of control measures, Thai nationals were prohibited from working in casinos and entertainment venues in Poipet, near the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

As a result, no Thai workers were seen travelling to the casinos, while Cambodians continued to enter Thailand for work as usual.

Cambodian immigration authorities opened the Poipet border gate an hour later than Thailand’s, and there were still many Cambodians, including shopkeepers from Rong Kluea Market, rushing to cross the border for trading.

The Aranyaprathet immigration officers revealed that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had instructed his team to monitor the situation at the border, though he had not shown up by late afternoon.

Mr A, a pseudonym for a man from Khon Kaen who has been working in online gambling in Poipet for three months, shared that his employer, the owner of the gambling website in Poipet, had started asking Thai workers to return gradually, as Cambodia planned to close the border.

He confirmed that by the end of the month, all Thai workers would need to leave, although they may return if the situation stabilises.

Mr A mentioned that working at the gambling website in Poipet earned him 18,000 baht per month, along with accommodation, and he worked 8 to 12 hours a day answering messages from online gamblers.

Col Methee Khamtem, commander of the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment, revealed that after the restriction on Thai workers going to casinos, the number of Thai workers has significantly decreased. Currently, only about 300 Thai vendors travel daily to sell goods, which shows that skilled labour is highly sought after in Cambodia.

However, he noted that the situation remains precarious, urging Thai workers to closely monitor the situation. He also mentioned that the duration of the measure to shorten Cambodian tourists' visas to seven days depends on the decision of the Thai government and military.

Nation TV spoke with a Cambodian vendor who has been trading at Rong Kluea Market during the crisis. She shared that business has been poor but she still manages to sell some items, especially through online platforms, shipping goods to Thailand.

She expressed her hope that the situation would resolve quickly, as she does not want it to drag on any longer.