Compassion amid border tensions: Thai border opens to aid sick Cambodian woman

The patient, suffering from a blood infection, high fever, chills, and severe headaches, required urgent treatment at Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi as Cambodian hospitals were unable to provide the necessary care due to a lack of medical equipment and personnel.

Upon receiving the request, the Chanthaburi coordination unit consulted military superiors, who swiftly gave their approval, and opened the border as an emergency humanitarian case to ensure the patient could receive prompt medical attention from qualified doctors.