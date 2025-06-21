Compassion amid border tensions: Thai border opens to aid sick Cambodian woman

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

The Ban Pakkad border checkpoint in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district opened last night to allow a Cambodian woman suffering from a blood infection to be transported to Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi for treatment.

The Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) was contacted by the Chanthaburi coordination unit to facilitate the border crossing for a 67-year-old Cambodian woman in emergency medical condition, along with three accompanying individuals.

The patient, suffering from a blood infection, high fever, chills, and severe headaches, required urgent treatment at Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi as Cambodian hospitals were unable to provide the necessary care due to a lack of medical equipment and personnel.

Upon receiving the request, the Chanthaburi coordination unit consulted military superiors, who swiftly gave their approval, and opened the border as an emergency humanitarian case to ensure the patient could receive prompt medical attention from qualified doctors.

A handover point was arranged on the Thai-Cambodian border bridge, where a medical team with equipment awaited. Once the patient crossed into Thailand, border patrol soldiers promptly closed the gate, following the agreed protocol.

 

