Cambodia confident no supply disruptions after Thai fuel, gas imports halted

Kin Phea, head of the International Relations Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, wrote on his personal social media account that any increase in fuel prices in Cambodia would not be due to the government’s suspension of imports from Thailand. Instead, he blamed the situation on US airstrikes on Iran and the Iranian Parliament’s approval of a law to close the Hormuz Strait, a key oil shipping route, which could drive fuel prices up significantly.

“The situation in the Middle East is increasingly tense, and energy security is becoming a serious global concern,” he warned.

Cheav Tak, a 53-year-old PassApp driver in Phnom Penh, expressed support for the Cambodian government’s decision to halt fuel and gas imports from Thailand. He said Thailand’s continued threats to Cambodia’s economic and national security are unacceptable. He believed that Cambodia is a sovereign country with a resilient economy, even without close cooperation with Thailand.

Regarding price increases, Tak said that during the early border conflict with Thailand on May 28, he was worried that prices of goods and fuel in Cambodia would rise sharply because of the country’s heavy reliance on Thai imports. However, after hearing expert explanations on social media and news outlets, he realised that Cambodia wouldn’t face such issues.

Besides PTT fuel, many other fuel companies are operating in Cambodia. Local fuel prices depend on international markets, not just Thai supply,” he said.

PTT fuel stations in Cambodia account for nearly 10% of Thailand's total

Thai media outlet Khon reported on June 22 that, according to Thai energy minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, there are 186 PTT fuel stations in Cambodia, compared to more than 2,000 stations in Thailand. He said the import ban would not significantly impact company revenues.

Cambodia should diversify refined fuel sources.

Casey Barnett, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, recently wrote on social media that Thailand and Vietnam each supply about 29% of Cambodia’s fuel. Singapore accounts for 13% and Indonesia 11%.

Although crude oil largely comes from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, the refining process takes place in Thailand and Vietnam. At present, Cambodia has no oil refineries of its own.

Barnett suggested that Cambodia can diversify refined fuel sources, including purchasing from Singapore, a major hub for refined oil from countries like Saudi Arabia and the US.

Cambodia responds to Thai threats with countermeasures

The recent border dispute began when Thai troops shot and killed a Cambodian soldier at a border post on the morning of May 28, escalating diplomatic, political and economic tensions between the two nations.

In addition to unilateral border closures, Thai officials and nationalist groups have called on their government to cut electricity and internet access and even suspend trade with Cambodia. Cambodia, however, has consistently responded with measured and appropriate actions.

On the morning of June 22, in response to Thai pressure, the Cambodian government closed the Choam border checkpoint in Anlong Veng district, in Oddar Meanchey province.

Manet stated that after receiving notice of a Thai military order to close the Sai Taku–Chob Kokir checkpoint on June 21, he authorised the closure of another checkpoint in response.

“From June 7, 2025, the Thai military has unilaterally closed and adjusted the operation hours of border checkpoints, without considering the impact on cross-border travel by citizens of both countries,” he said, in a June 22 social media post.

“Cambodia never intended to cause difficulties for people living near or crossing the border. However, if the Thai military continues such pressure tactics, Cambodia is ready to respond at any time,” he added.

Recent Cambodia–Thailand bilateral trade figures

According to Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), bilateral trade between the neighbouring Kingdoms reached $4.29 billion in 2024, up 15.5% from $3.71 billion in 2023. Cambodian exports to Thailand were $844.9 million (up 3.3%), while imports were $3.44 billion (up 18.9%), resulting in a trade deficit of $2.6 billion.

In the first five months of 2025, Cambodia–Thailand trade totalled $1.879 billion, up 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024. Cambodian exports were $395.95 million (up 1.1%), while imports reached $1.483 billion (up 10.4%).

Currently, Thailand is Cambodia’s fourth-largest trading partner, after China, the US and Vietnam.

