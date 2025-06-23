PM steps up crackdown on cross-border scams, says Cambodia lost B30bn

“We’ve seen a significant drop in call centre scam cases since enforcement began,” she said, citing cooperation from the military, security agencies, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

“The United Nations has confirmed that Cambodia is one of the global centres for cybercrime. So we must step up our preventive measures, especially in border areas with persistent issues,” she added.

The crackdown has already dealt a heavy financial blow to criminal networks. Security agencies reported that Cambodia had lost more than 30 billion baht in illicit income due to the suppression of scam operations.