PM steps up crackdown on cross-border scams, says Cambodia lost B30bn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday (June 23) ordered a more aggressive crackdown on transnational crime, following a recent UN report naming Cambodia as one of the world’s largest cyber-scam hubs.
Speaking at a high-level meeting with security and digital economy agencies, Paetongtarn stressed the need for tighter controls along the Thai-Cambodian border and warned that enforcement would be intensified rather than eased.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in call centre scam cases since enforcement began,” she said, citing cooperation from the military, security agencies, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
“The United Nations has confirmed that Cambodia is one of the global centres for cybercrime. So we must step up our preventive measures, especially in border areas with persistent issues,” she added.
The crackdown has already dealt a heavy financial blow to criminal networks. Security agencies reported that Cambodia had lost more than 30 billion baht in illicit income due to the suppression of scam operations.
“This is not the end. The more they lose, the safer our people become. We will continue our efforts and intensify operations to ensure Thailand remains a safe and secure place for its people,” the prime minister said.
She also urged law enforcement to act as the “eyes and ears” for the public and to ensure that scam-related cases continue to decline.