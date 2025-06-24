Inaugural commission meeting sets strategy for ICJ border dispute case

The meeting, held today, June 23, was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. It focused on strategic planning and coordination for Cambodia’s ICJ case involving the Mom Bei area and the Tamoan Thom, Tamoan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples.
Key outcomes from the meeting included the formulation of a strategic work plan, the official division of responsibilities between the Commission’s two core working groups — Legal Affairs and Diplomatic Affairs — and the review of preparatory steps already taken following Cambodia’s official notification to the ICJ on June 15.
The Legal Affairs Working Group is tasked with selecting international legal experts, preparing and reviewing key legal documents and overseeing collaboration with foreign lawyers.
The Diplomatic Affairs Working Group is responsible for managing communications with the ICJ and supporting legal procedures through diplomatic channels.
Together, they will represent Cambodia before the ICJ from the initial submission through to the case’s resolution.
“The main duties of the commission include: 1) to select international lawyers upon the recommendation of the Legal Affairs Group; 2) to examine and approve documents prepared by the Legal Affairs Group in collaboration with the international lawyers for submission to the ICJ,” explained a foreign ministry statement.
This is the first official meeting since the Commission was established on June 6, and it sets the direction for how Cambodia will move forward, legally and diplomatically.
The meeting also served as a platform to exchange views on the progress made so far and to reaffirm Cambodia’s commitment to resolving the dispute through peaceful, legal means.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network