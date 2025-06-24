Inaugural commission meeting sets strategy for ICJ border dispute case

The meeting, held today, June 23, was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. It focused on strategic planning and coordination for Cambodia’s ICJ case involving the Mom Bei area and the Tamoan Thom, Tamoan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples.

Key outcomes from the meeting included the formulation of a strategic work plan, the official division of responsibilities between the Commission’s two core working groups — Legal Affairs and Diplomatic Affairs — and the review of preparatory steps already taken following Cambodia’s official notification to the ICJ on June 15.