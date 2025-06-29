Hun Manet: Thailand asked to reopen border, insists Cambodia didn’t start closure

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took to his official Facebook page on Sunday (June 29) to share an image of a document from Thailand’s Burapha Task Force, addressed to the Sa Kaeo Immigration Police Superintendent, requesting a temporary relaxation of border crossing restrictions for Thai cargo trucks.

Hun Manet stated that Cambodian authorities had received the request from their Thai counterparts in Sa Kaeo that same morning, urging the partial reopening of several border checkpoints to ease the economic hardship of people on both sides.

He then issued a public clarification directed at both Cambodian and Thai citizens:

“Cambodia understands the difficulties faced by people in both countries due to the border closures. Let it be clear—we were not the ones who initiated these closures.”

Hun Manet emphasised that Cambodia had not closed any border checkpoints since the late May border tension erupted in the tri-border area, insisting that Phnom Penh had no intention of escalating the dispute or disrupting cross-border movement and trade.