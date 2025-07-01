PM orders relaxation of labour measures for Cambodian workers

To address this, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Labour to expedite a meeting of the Foreign Workers Management Committee to consider the guidelines and measures for relaxing labour regulations for Cambodian workers in border areas, under the authority of Section 64 of the Foreign Workers Management Act. The aim is to implement these measures without harming the economy.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior is instructed to fast-track the drafting of an announcement under Section 17 of the Immigration Act to support the implementation of the relaxed measures. The announcement should consider appropriateness, align with humanitarian principles, and avoid negatively affecting the livelihoods of people in border areas. Both ministries are urged to expedite this process and submit it to the Cabinet as soon as possible.

Jirayu continued by stating that, in line with policies to stimulate Thailand's economy and enhance its global image, the Prime Minister has issued instructions to attract more international attention and boost tourism. This is in support of the government's initiative to make 2025 the "Year of Tourism," with the goal of positioning Thailand as a global tourism destination.

The Prime Minister has specifically addressed the feasibility study for hosting the Tomorrowland music festival, a globally recognised event that has the potential to attract international tourists. This would enhance Thailand's image and further promote its tourism industry, driving economic growth.

To implement this initiative, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), to take the lead in managing and coordinating with relevant organisations to ensure the success of the event.

Furthermore, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is tasked with conducting a feasibility study to assess the suitability and potential of hosting the Tomorrowland music festival in Thailand. The study should include a detailed analysis of related costs, benefits, value, and how the objectives can be achieved.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the prompt implementation of these measures, along with support for the business and tourism sectors, will significantly contribute to both short-term and long-term economic growth, ensuring Thailand's leadership in regional economic development. Jirayu added.