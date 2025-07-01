PM orders relaxation of labour measures for Cambodian workers

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that during the 25th Cabinet meeting today, the Prime Minister issued several instructions regarding measures to combat the illegal import of agricultural products.
Following field inspections in various provinces and reports from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other agencies, the Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges of illegal agricultural imports along the borders, which have caused a decline in domestic agricultural product prices.
To address this issue and stabilise agricultural prices in Thailand, the Prime Minister has ordered the Customs Department, under the Ministry of Finance, to enhance control measures at all customs checkpoints. This includes proactive actions to prevent and combat illegal imports, with customs officers required to strictly enforce the law. Increased patrols will focus on areas that could serve as storage for smuggled goods, particularly warehouses along border regions.
Additionally, the Customs Department's Investigation and Suppression Division is tasked with establishing a mechanism to exchange information on imports, exports, and cross-border shipments. This will involve collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Commerce, other government bodies, and agricultural associations to improve the effectiveness of efforts to combat illegal agricultural trade.
The Ministry of Agriculture is also instructed to cooperate with the Ministry of Commerce to set import quotas to protect domestic agricultural prices and ensure the effectiveness of these measures. Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture is to expedite research on disease-free plant varieties and other agricultural products, as well as develop plans to ensure the availability of seedlings to meet domestic demand.
Jirayu also announced that the Prime Minister has issued further instructions regarding the relaxation of labour measures along the Thai-Cambodian border during the current special situation. The goal is to maintain labour stability in border areas without negatively impacting the grassroots economy, national security, and humanitarian principles. The border situation between Thailand and Cambodia has created obstacles for the movement of Cambodian workers who are permitted to work on a seasonal or cross-border basis.
To address this, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Labour to expedite a meeting of the Foreign Workers Management Committee to consider the guidelines and measures for relaxing labour regulations for Cambodian workers in border areas, under the authority of Section 64 of the Foreign Workers Management Act. The aim is to implement these measures without harming the economy.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior is instructed to fast-track the drafting of an announcement under Section 17 of the Immigration Act to support the implementation of the relaxed measures. The announcement should consider appropriateness, align with humanitarian principles, and avoid negatively affecting the livelihoods of people in border areas. Both ministries are urged to expedite this process and submit it to the Cabinet as soon as possible.
Jirayu continued by stating that, in line with policies to stimulate Thailand's economy and enhance its global image, the Prime Minister has issued instructions to attract more international attention and boost tourism. This is in support of the government's initiative to make 2025 the "Year of Tourism," with the goal of positioning Thailand as a global tourism destination.
The Prime Minister has specifically addressed the feasibility study for hosting the Tomorrowland music festival, a globally recognised event that has the potential to attract international tourists. This would enhance Thailand's image and further promote its tourism industry, driving economic growth.
To implement this initiative, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), to take the lead in managing and coordinating with relevant organisations to ensure the success of the event.
Furthermore, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is tasked with conducting a feasibility study to assess the suitability and potential of hosting the Tomorrowland music festival in Thailand. The study should include a detailed analysis of related costs, benefits, value, and how the objectives can be achieved.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the prompt implementation of these measures, along with support for the business and tourism sectors, will significantly contribute to both short-term and long-term economic growth, ensuring Thailand's leadership in regional economic development. Jirayu added.