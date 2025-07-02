Thai leader change violates ASEAN, UN charters, says Foreign Ministry

The ministry issued a clarification on Wednesday regarding comments made by Cambodian leaders on social media in recent days, which included calls for a change of government leadership in Thailand.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura stated that the Thai government views these remarks as an interference in the internal affairs of Thailand, which is a serious violation of the ASEAN Charter, the UN Charter, and international law.
The Thai government called on Cambodia's leadership to cease such actions immediately, as they have a detrimental effect on bilateral relations. The Ministry further urged Cambodia to address issues between the two nations through peaceful means.
According to a report from Cambodia’s Fresh News on Tuesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Cambodia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and that each nation must resolve its internal issues independently.
He also warned against anyone blaming or accusing Cambodia and reiterated that Cambodia would retaliate if unjustly accused.
In response to remarks made by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen on political matters, Hun Manet said decisions regarding government agencies rest with the position of the Prime Minister. He explained that Cambodia’s references to the political situation in Thailand were merely a reaction to accusations and insults from Thailand.
Hun Manet emphasised that while Thailand has accused the Cambodian government, particularly Hun Sen, of interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs, Cambodia has not engaged in such actions. He stressed that issues concerning political parties, appointments, or dismissals are internal matters for Thailand to address.
The Cambodian Prime Minister added that it was time for Cambodia to speak out. Historically, Cambodia has exercised restraint to avoid conflict, even as Thailand has provoked and unjustly blamed Cambodia. Hun Manet stated that Cambodia has evidence of Thailand's provocations but has chosen not to escalate the situation.
He concluded by reaffirming that Cambodia’s actions are solely intended to protect the country’s dignity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.