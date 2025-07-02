Thai leader change violates ASEAN, UN charters, says Foreign Ministry

The ministry issued a clarification on Wednesday regarding comments made by Cambodian leaders on social media in recent days, which included calls for a change of government leadership in Thailand.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura stated that the Thai government views these remarks as an interference in the internal affairs of Thailand, which is a serious violation of the ASEAN Charter, the UN Charter, and international law.

The Thai government called on Cambodia's leadership to cease such actions immediately, as they have a detrimental effect on bilateral relations. The Ministry further urged Cambodia to address issues between the two nations through peaceful means.