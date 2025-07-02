Most Cambodian workers want to stay, ignore call to return home: DOE

The Department of Employment (DOE) said on Wednesday that most Cambodian workers legally employed in Thailand have ignored the Cambodian government’s call to return home, as they wish to stay and continue working in Thailand.

DOE Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan insisted that no Cambodian workers currently working legally in Thailand have registered their intention to return home.

He noted that only around 5,000 workers, whose visas have expired, are facing difficulties due to measures shortening operating hours at border crossings, which have affected their ability to return and renew their visas.