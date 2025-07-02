Most Cambodian workers want to stay, ignore call to return home: DOE

The Department of Employment (DOE) said on Wednesday that most Cambodian workers legally employed in Thailand have ignored the Cambodian government’s call to return home, as they wish to stay and continue working in Thailand.
DOE Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan insisted that no Cambodian workers currently working legally in Thailand have registered their intention to return home.
He noted that only around 5,000 workers, whose visas have expired, are facing difficulties due to measures shortening operating hours at border crossings, which have affected their ability to return and renew their visas.
Following heightened border tensions between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had called on all Cambodian workers to return to Cambodia and work there instead.
“Cambodian workers want to stay and work here,” Somchai insisted.
He added that the DOE’s provincial offices in border provinces would hold a meeting with the army at 2 p.m. on Friday to discuss measures to assist the approximately 5,000 Cambodian workers who have overstayed their visas.
Somchai explained that most of these 5,000 workers, who overstayed their visas, work along the Thai-Cambodian border, and their visas were originally valid for 30 days.
He said the DOE would negotiate with its Cambodian counterpart to facilitate the return of these workers to Cambodia so they can renew their visas.