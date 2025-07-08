Thai police secure pledge from Interpol to support crackdowns on call-centre gangs in Cambodia

A senior Thai police official has secured a pledge from Interpol to assist Thailand in combating international online scam gangs operating in neighbouring countries, particularly in Cambodia.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Senior Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, confirmed the pledge following his visit to France on July 2.

Thatchai, also the director of the Centre for Technology Crime Suppression and head of a special taskforce targeting technology crime and human trafficking along the border, visited Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France, where he gave a speech on the prevalence of call-centre gangs in Southeast Asia.