New scammer town under construction in Cambodia’s Udon Meechai province

Recently, sources from security agencies reported noteworthy activities near the Thai-Cambodian border, specifically at the O-Samet checkpoint in Udon Mechai, opposite the permanent border crossing at Chong Chom in Surin province.

This area is home to a casino operated by influential investors closely connected to the Cambodian government leadership.

At the back of the site, multiple large buildings are under construction, with over 90% of the work completed. These buildings are set to function as both accommodation and office space. The area is also surrounded by a high metal fence and reinforced with barbed wire for tight security.

The buildings are reportedly being built to house relocated call centre operations and scammers, following crackdowns in both Myanmar’s Shwe Kokko and Cambodia’s Poipet. These locations have gained attention as online crime centres, with Chinese investors reportedly taking control.