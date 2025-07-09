New scammer town under construction in Cambodia’s Udon Meechai province

This comes after international exposure of Cambodia as a hub for global scammers, human trafficking, and online fraud.
In response, the Thai Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) launched an operation to crack down on the transnational crime network led by Kok An, the kingpin of Poipet, who is linked to former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Recently, sources from security agencies reported noteworthy activities near the Thai-Cambodian border, specifically at the O-Samet checkpoint in Udon Mechai, opposite the permanent border crossing at Chong Chom in Surin province.
This area is home to a casino operated by influential investors closely connected to the Cambodian government leadership.
At the back of the site, multiple large buildings are under construction, with over 90% of the work completed. These buildings are set to function as both accommodation and office space. The area is also surrounded by a high metal fence and reinforced with barbed wire for tight security.
The buildings are reportedly being built to house relocated call centre operations and scammers, following crackdowns in both Myanmar’s Shwe Kokko and Cambodia’s Poipet. These locations have gained attention as online crime centres, with Chinese investors reportedly taking control.
The atmosphere across from the Chong Chom border crossing is rather quiet due to tourist restrictions and the control of those travelling to casinos. However, the area remains open for students to cross and for humanitarian aid.
Construction materials are being transported into the area, and there are also ongoing projects for a power plant and a petrol station.