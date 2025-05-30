DSI busts scammer ring behind 2,000 fake websites causing over 2 billion baht in losses

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is set to hold a press conference announcing the raid and arrest of a scammer ring that created over 2,000 fake websites to deceive the public into purchasing non-existent goods and services.

The fraudulent activities have resulted in total damages exceeding 2 billion baht.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the official DSI Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. The DSI Public Relations Office will present details about this major crackdown.

DSI also urges the public to exercise increased caution when shopping online, recommending that they verify the credibility of websites before making transactions to avoid falling victim to such criminal schemes.

