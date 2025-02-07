Thai cyber police cut internet signals feeding Myanmar scammer gangs

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Friday investigated four cell towers in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province suspected of sending internet signals to call centre scammer gangs across the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The “Blowing Up Scammers’ Bridges” operation is designed to stop the operations of scammer gangs based in Phaya Thonsu township in Myanmar, CCIB chief Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiewphan said.

He said officials on Friday discovered that three out of four cell towers in Sangkhla Buri might have been sending internet signals to the scam town, which has become a growing international security concern following evidence that these gangs are targeting victims in Thailand and other countries.

Trirong said officials shut down the three cell towers found to be in violation of usage regulations set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, or for which there is no evidence of their being registered with related agencies.