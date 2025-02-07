Thai cyber police cut internet signals feeding Myanmar scammer gangs

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Friday investigated four cell towers in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province suspected of sending internet signals to call centre scammer gangs across the Thailand-Myanmar border.
The “Blowing Up Scammers’ Bridges” operation is designed to stop the operations of scammer gangs based in Phaya Thonsu township in Myanmar, CCIB chief Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiewphan said.
He said officials on Friday discovered that three out of four cell towers in Sangkhla Buri might have been sending internet signals to the scam town, which has become a growing international security concern following evidence that these gangs are targeting victims in Thailand and other countries.
Trirong said officials shut down the three cell towers found to be in violation of usage regulations set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, or for which there is no evidence of their being registered with related agencies.
CCIB police also found an illegal electricity cable supplying power from the Thai side into Myanmar, and have alerted related authorities to take action, he added.
The CCIB’s operation, which kicked off on Wednesday, is part of the Thai government’s policy to cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar to combat transnational call centre fraud.
Areas affected by the shut-off include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.