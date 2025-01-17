Anutin shares his scammer encounter experience

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed on Thursday that he, too, has been targeted by scammers attached to call centre gangs, and vowed to prevent these gangs from using Thailand’s electricity.
The rampaging scammer operations in Thailand are getting out of control, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday warning the public against falling for AI-powered scams after she personally escaped a con artist impersonating an ASEAN leader.
Anutin told reporters that he had once received a call informing him that his credit card limit had already maxed out and that he needed to add more funds.
“As she had a nice voice, I talked with her for about an hour. I assumed that she did not know who I was,” he said. “I always answer everyone who calls me.”
Anutin said that his ministry is doing all it can to prevent these call centre gangs, which are based in neighbouring countries, from using Thailand’s infrastructure and resources, especially electricity, in their operations.
He said he has ordered the Provincial Electricity Authority to cut off the power sent across the border immediately if the purchasers are found to be linked to scammer gangs.
Anutin added that Thailand has been selling power to neighbouring countries via agencies, which must be ratified by government and security agencies.
“If the power was resold several times until it reached the hands of call centre gangs or drug syndicates, it is the responsibility of that country’s government to take action,” Anutin pointed out. “I insist that we have never sold power directly to these illegal operations.”