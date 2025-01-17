Anutin shares his scammer encounter experience

Anutin told reporters that he had once received a call informing him that his credit card limit had already maxed out and that he needed to add more funds.

“As she had a nice voice, I talked with her for about an hour. I assumed that she did not know who I was,” he said. “I always answer everyone who calls me.”

Anutin said that his ministry is doing all it can to prevent these call centre gangs, which are based in neighbouring countries, from using Thailand’s infrastructure and resources, especially electricity, in their operations.