DSI files nominee case on audit office building to prosecutor

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has finished its probe into the nominee case related to the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building and submitted the case to the special prosecutor for prosecution on May 26, 2025.

The case involves China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and five suspects: three Thai shareholders — Prajuab Sirikhet, Sophon Meechai, and Manat Sri-Anan — one Chinese director, Chuanling Zhang, and one Chinese investor outside the company, Bin Ling Wu, who is still on the run. The DSI worked with many agencies to gather evidence, collecting over 17,600 documents in 46 files.

DSI Deputy Director Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai said the investigation uncovered violations of the Foreign Business Act, known as the Nominee Case. This afternoon, the DSI submitted all the case documents to the special prosecutor, requesting charges against five suspects.

When asked about Bin Ling Wu’s location, Surawut said the DSI has coordinated with immigration and believes he is still in Thailand. They expect to catch him soon. So far, he hasn’t contacted authorities to surrender.

Surawut added that if prosecutors want more investigation, the DSI will help. Otherwise, the case will go to court. The prosecutors have 12 days to review the file.

The three Thai suspects have given statements that mostly protect themselves but don’t help the case. The evidence is strong enough to press charges. The DSI will also investigate 17 other related companies that the suspects hold shares in, as a separate case.