Police to submit ‘Hun Sen-Paetongtarn’ audio case to AG on July 14

Pol Maj Gen Sirivat Deepo, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, confirmed that the investigation into the leaked audio conversation between Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is nearing completion.
The case will be forwarded to the Attorney General on July 14, 2025.
The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Somkid Chueakhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister for Political Affairs from the Pheu Thai Party, who requested the Cyber Police investigate the audio clip on June 20, 2025.
Somkid explained that the complaint was filed to take legal action against Hun Sen on national security grounds. He emphasized that the filing was not an attempt to defend the Thai Prime Minister, but rather to address the political advantage gained by Hun Sen through the leak.
Somkid stated that the leak misrepresented the Thai Prime Minister, leading to a false perception of her weakness in dealing with Cambodia, which damaged Thailand's reputation and violated diplomatic norms. He called for the use of Thai law to address the matter.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Buraeu, confirmed that, based on preliminary interviews, the case could proceed under Thai law, regardless of whether the actions took place within or outside the country or involved Thai or foreign nationals. If the actions threaten national security or impact the Kingdom, legal action can be taken.
The case will be forwarded to the Attorney General, as the incident occurred outside Thailand and the suspect is not Thai. The next steps will be for the Attorney General to decide whether to pursue charges. If charges are filed, an arrest warrant will be issued, and Interpol will be contacted to issue a red notice, Sirivat said.