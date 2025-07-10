Police to submit ‘Hun Sen-Paetongtarn’ audio case to AG on July 14

Pol Maj Gen Sirivat Deepo, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, confirmed that the investigation into the leaked audio conversation between Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is nearing completion.

The case will be forwarded to the Attorney General on July 14, 2025.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Somkid Chueakhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister for Political Affairs from the Pheu Thai Party, who requested the Cyber Police investigate the audio clip on June 20, 2025.