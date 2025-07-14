Cambodia claims 22 Thai literary works as UNESCO heritage; Culture Ministry probes

A wave of criticism has erupted online over claims that Cambodia has registered 22 Thai literary works as part of its intangible cultural heritage with UNESCO, reportedly without objection from the Thai authorities.

According to the reports circulating on social media, these literary works, originally composed by Thai authors and historically tied to Thailand's royal and cultural heritage, were listed under the title “Cultural Heritage of Cambodia” to support the country’s Royal Ballet performances.

Cambodia allegedly claimed that the works had been revived and incorporated into royal dance performances between 1979 and 2002, starting with the folk drama “Phra Thong Nang Nak”, written in 1930 during the reign of Preah Sisowath, King of Cambodia.