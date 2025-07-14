Cambodia claims 22 Thai literary works as UNESCO heritage; Culture Ministry probes

A wave of criticism has erupted online over claims that Cambodia has registered 22 Thai literary works as part of its intangible cultural heritage with UNESCO, reportedly without objection from the Thai authorities.
According to the reports circulating on social media, these literary works, originally composed by Thai authors and historically tied to Thailand's royal and cultural heritage, were listed under the title “Cultural Heritage of Cambodia” to support the country’s Royal Ballet performances.
Cambodia allegedly claimed that the works had been revived and incorporated into royal dance performances between 1979 and 2002, starting with the folk drama “Phra Thong Nang Nak”, written in 1930 during the reign of Preah Sisowath, King of Cambodia.
The following is the list of Thai literary works reportedly submitted by Cambodia to UNESCO:
Krai Thong – A royal composition by King Rama II, based on Thai folklore
Phra Samut – Composed by Prince Wichaichan
Unnarut – A royal drama by King Rama I, derived from late Ayutthaya-period plays
Phra Sang – A folk play by King Rama II
Phra Thinawong – A central Thai folktale first published in 1915
Chanthakhorop – Written by renowned poet Sunthorn Phu
Phra Wetsandorn (Vessantara) – Attributed to Chaophraya Phrakhlang (Hon)
Inao – A royal dance drama by King Rama II
Anirut Kinnari – A royal composition by King Rama I, adapted from the Unnarut narrative
Supphalak – A subchapter from Unnarut, composed by King Rama I
Ramakien – The Thai version of the Ramayana, composed by Kings Rama I and Rama II
Phra Sudthon-Manora – An Ayutthaya-era play adapted into verse during King Rama V’s reign by Phraya Isranuphap
Kaki – A literary verse by Chaophraya Phrakhlang (Hon), with lullaby verses by Sunthorn Phu
Sida Loy Ploeng (Sita’s Trial by Fire) – From Ramakien, composed by King Rama I
Chong Thanon – From the Ramakien’s road-building scene, also by King Rama I
Thip Sangwan – A literary work from the reign of King Rama V
Laksanawong – Authored by Sunthorn Phu
In response to the online uproar, Prasop Riang-ngern, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, confirmed that the ministry is aware of the situation. He said he has instructed the Department of Cultural Promotion to coordinate with the Fine Arts Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies to investigate the claim and verify the facts.
He added that due to the complex and sensitive nature of the issue, a thorough and careful review is required. The Ministry of Culture has pledged to provide updates as soon as a full and accurate picture emerges.