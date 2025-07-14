Border trade stalls as Thai-Cambodian crossing stays shut for 20 days

Despite a partial relaxation allowing Cambodian nationals to enter Thailand using border passes or passports, cross-border trade has failed to regain its usual vitality.

A survey by reporter at the seaside section of the border market revealed that of the roughly 20 shops in the area, only one remains open.

“I’m the only one still open here,” said Pirom Thongkham, 64, the sole vendor still operating in the area.

“There are no visitors anymore. In the past, at least some people came to shop, but since the border closed, it’s gone completely silent — zero activity.”

Pirom explained that he continues to open his shop because he owns the property and wants to avoid letting the area fall into complete abandonment. “Even if I don’t make a single baht some days — and there are many days like that — I still open the shop. If I close it, the place feels even more lifeless.”