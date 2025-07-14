Border trade stalls as Thai-Cambodian crossing stays shut for 20 days

July 14 marked the 20th day of Thailand's strict border control measures with Cambodia, enforced by the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command.
Since June 24, Thai and Cambodian nationals, tourists, and cargo trucks have been barred from crossing the border, and all cross-border trade has been suspended.
The prolonged closure has left the Ban Hat Lek permanent border market in Khlong Yai district, Trat province’s eerily quiet.
Despite a partial relaxation allowing Cambodian nationals to enter Thailand using border passes or passports, cross-border trade has failed to regain its usual vitality.
A survey by reporter at the seaside section of the border market revealed that of the roughly 20 shops in the area, only one remains open.
“I’m the only one still open here,” said Pirom Thongkham, 64, the sole vendor still operating in the area.
“There are no visitors anymore. In the past, at least some people came to shop, but since the border closed, it’s gone completely silent — zero activity.”
Pirom explained that he continues to open his shop because he owns the property and wants to avoid letting the area fall into complete abandonment. “Even if I don’t make a single baht some days — and there are many days like that — I still open the shop. If I close it, the place feels even more lifeless.”
“We have to accept reality,” he added. “I want this situation at the border to ease soon because it’s affecting all of us who live here. It's really difficult. That said, national security has to come first, and trade must take a back seat. If we can get through this crisis without conflict, we’ll be lucky. I don’t want to go back to the days when I was ten years old, eating in a bomb shelter. We must not let this happen again.”
Pirom said his shop is now the only one still open along the seaside stretch. In nearby alleys and the approach to the checkpoint, at least 20 more shops have shuttered. If the entire border market, including street vendors, is considered, the number of closed businesses exceeds 50.
“Even during the 2011 Preah Vihear crisis, it wasn’t this severe,” he said. “The border wasn’t fully closed back then, so at least some trade continued. This time, with the economy already struggling, the impact is devastating.”
He concluded with a plea: “I just want things to return to normal. I hope the border can reopen soon so trade and tourism can resume. Let’s hope the situation doesn’t worsen — and that we don’t face a bigger crisis in the future.”