2nd Army commander warns Ta Muen Thom fence is a delicate matter

Lt Gen Boonsin Padkhang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Monday (July 14) received donations of goods and cash from the people of Nakhon Ratchasima in support of the army's border defence operations.
The donation ceremony took place at the Governor's Residence in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, attended by Governor Chaiwat Cheunkosum, Khulsap Cheunkosum, President of the Nakhon Ratchasima Red Cross, and local private sector representatives. The donations are intended to boost morale for soldiers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Boonsin expressed his gratitude, stating that the morale of the troops deployed along the border is currently very high, with many civilians visiting to offer their support. He assured that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm, with ongoing positive dialogue between Thai and Cambodian forces.
He also urged tourists, both Thai and Cambodian, visiting border areas to behave responsibly, refrain from displaying inappropriate symbols or engaging in conflicts, and emphasised that any disputes would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
On Tuesday (July 15), at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus, Bangkok, Boonsin provided an update on the state of Thai-Cambodian relations.
Regarding the recent incident where a Thai tourist assaulted a Cambodian soldier at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin, Boonsin confirmed that the Thai army had issued an apology to the Cambodian military command, and the matter was resolved without further dispute. Legal action has been taken against the perpetrator, and the Cambodian side is satisfied with the handling of the case.
Boonsin also thanked Thai tourists for visiting Ta Muen Thom Temple and supporting the soldiers guarding the area, but stressed the importance of maintaining peaceful conduct to prevent further incidents.
Both sides have been informed that large numbers of visitors are expected in the coming period, and it is crucial to ensure public safety.
When asked about the statement from Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, warning that the construction of a fence around Ta Muen Thom Temple could escalate tensions, Boonsin acknowledged the sensitivity of the border area. He explained that Cambodia does not recognise the current boundary, and building a fence could exacerbate the situation.
However, he emphasised that if instructed by the government to proceed with such a project, the military would comply.
On the issue of Cambodian soldiers creating content online, Boonsin noted that discussions had taken place, and he discouraged the production of such videos, as they contribute to negative sentiments with no constructive purpose. He called for both sides to monitor their personnel accordingly.
Regarding the progress of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings between Thailand and Cambodia, he reported that there had been no significant developments, and they are awaiting the Cambodian leadership’s response.
He also addressed the situation at Phu Makheua, stating that it is a longstanding issue dating back to 2000, where a small group of Cambodian nationals had settled in the area. Thailand has dealt with the issue through dialogue, as both sides use different maps. He noted that this situation differs from the one at the Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani.
On the matter of Cambodian religious ceremonies, such as the recent one at Ta Kwai Temple in Surin, Boonsin confirmed that Thailand had allowed the event to proceed, as long as it was conducted appropriately.