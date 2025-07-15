2nd Army commander warns Ta Muen Thom fence is a delicate matter

Lt Gen Boonsin Padkhang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Monday (July 14) received donations of goods and cash from the people of Nakhon Ratchasima in support of the army's border defence operations.

The donation ceremony took place at the Governor's Residence in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, attended by Governor Chaiwat Cheunkosum, Khulsap Cheunkosum, President of the Nakhon Ratchasima Red Cross, and local private sector representatives. The donations are intended to boost morale for soldiers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Boonsin expressed his gratitude, stating that the morale of the troops deployed along the border is currently very high, with many civilians visiting to offer their support. He assured that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm, with ongoing positive dialogue between Thai and Cambodian forces.

He also urged tourists, both Thai and Cambodian, visiting border areas to behave responsibly, refrain from displaying inappropriate symbols or engaging in conflicts, and emphasised that any disputes would be dealt with in accordance with the law.