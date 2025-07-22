Cambodia will raise ‘fake news’ issues at Asia Media Summit, Thailand absent

Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra addressed a July 21 press conference. He explained that Cambodia intends to raise the issue of media distortion, including what he described as “propaganda” by Thai media aimed at misleading the international community.
“The opposing side often spreads fake news, distorts facts and exaggerates reality to confuse the world about Cambodia,” he said.
“We must respond with truth and accurate information so the world can see what is happening,” he added.
Pheaktra also shared that Cambodia will push for a collective agreement at the summit — a “Declaration on Countering Fake News 2.0” — which will focus on new developments such as artificial intelligence, digital media trends and the misuse of information for political gain.
“All 26 participating countries — except Thailand — are expected to endorse the declaration,” he noted.
“It is critical to eliminate disinformation and provide the public with credible, verifiable content that fosters understanding rather than confusion,” he continued.
This marks the second time Cambodia has hosted the AMS, which the information ministry described as reinforcing its commitment to promoting responsible journalism and regional media cooperation.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia New Network