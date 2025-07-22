Cambodia will raise ‘fake news’ issues at Asia Media Summit, Thailand absent

Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra addressed a July 21 press conference. He explained that Cambodia intends to raise the issue of media distortion, including what he described as “propaganda” by Thai media aimed at misleading the international community.

“The opposing side often spreads fake news, distorts facts and exaggerates reality to confuse the world about Cambodia,” he said.

“We must respond with truth and accurate information so the world can see what is happening,” he added.