Police increase border security amid growing concerns

The Provincial Police Bureau 3 has raised security measures to the highest level along the Thai-Cambodian border in four provinces after detecting unusual activities, particularly near the Prasat Ta Muen Thom archaeological site in Surin.
Pol Lt Gen Watana Yijean, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 3, visited the Phanom Dong Rak district police station in Surin on Monday to oversee the enhanced security operations.
Watana explained that his bureau had identified unusual activities along the border, especially near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in the Phanom Dong Rak district. However, he did not specify the nature of these activities.
The Thai government had previously accused Cambodia of mobilising 23 buses of Cambodian nationals to visit the Prasat Ta Muen Thom site in Thailand, which led to tensions with Thai troops guarding the site.
In response to the situation, Watana ordered heightened security across four provinces—Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Special focus will be placed on Phanom Dong Rak, where the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located.
“The safety of the people is our ultimate mission, and we will not allow any national threats to cross the border,” Watana stated.
Watana outlined the following security measures to safeguard local residents along the border:
Watana stressed that the Provincial Police Bureau 3 would prioritise protecting vital facilities, including the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, nearby schools, refugee centres, and villages along the border.
Meanwhile, police head offices in Surin and Buri Ram have deployed one company of officers to monitor the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in their respective provinces.