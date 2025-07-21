Police increase border security amid growing concerns

MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

Provincial Police Bureau 3 enhances border security in Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani due to unusual activities near Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

  • Provincial Police Bureau 3 has elevated security to the highest level along the Thai-Cambodian border in four provinces due to unspecified "unusual activities."
  • The primary focus of the enhanced security is near the Prasat Ta Muen Thom archaeological site in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district.
  • New measures include setting up permanent 24/7 checkpoints, installing security cameras and drones, and establishing a forward command center.
  • Authorities are coordinating patrols and have prepared evacuation plans to protect local residents, schools, hospitals, and other key facilities.

The Provincial Police Bureau 3 has raised security measures to the highest level along the Thai-Cambodian border in four provinces after detecting unusual activities, particularly near the Prasat Ta Muen Thom archaeological site in Surin.

Pol Lt Gen Watana Yijean, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 3, visited the Phanom Dong Rak district police station in Surin on Monday to oversee the enhanced security operations.

Unusual activities near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Watana explained that his bureau had identified unusual activities along the border, especially near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in the Phanom Dong Rak district. However, he did not specify the nature of these activities.
 

The Thai government had previously accused Cambodia of mobilising 23 buses of Cambodian nationals to visit the Prasat Ta Muen Thom site in Thailand, which led to tensions with Thai troops guarding the site.

Heightened security measures across four provinces

In response to the situation, Watana ordered heightened security across four provinces—Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Special focus will be placed on Phanom Dong Rak, where the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located.

“The safety of the people is our ultimate mission, and we will not allow any national threats to cross the border,” Watana stated.

Enhanced border protection measures

Watana outlined the following security measures to safeguard local residents along the border:

  • Permanent checkpoints: Set up along forested areas near the border, operating 24/7.
  • Security cameras and drones: Installed to monitor the border, linked to command centres.
  • Intelligence coordination: Collaboration with military and Interior Ministry agencies for advance situation analysis.
  • Forward command centre: Established in Phanom Dong Rak district, headed by Pol Maj Gen Prasong Ruangdej, deputy commissioner of the bureau.
  • Evacuation plans: Prepared to evacuate villagers in case of conflict.
  • Patrols: Coordinated patrols with the Provincial Administration Department and defence volunteers to monitor villages, schools, hospitals, and government offices.

Focus on protecting key facilities and local residents

Watana stressed that the Provincial Police Bureau 3 would prioritise protecting vital facilities, including the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, nearby schools, refugee centres, and villages along the border.

Meanwhile, police head offices in Surin and Buri Ram have deployed one company of officers to monitor the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in their respective provinces.
 

