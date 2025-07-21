Police increase border security amid growing concerns

The Provincial Police Bureau 3 has raised security measures to the highest level along the Thai-Cambodian border in four provinces after detecting unusual activities, particularly near the Prasat Ta Muen Thom archaeological site in Surin.

Pol Lt Gen Watana Yijean, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 3, visited the Phanom Dong Rak district police station in Surin on Monday to oversee the enhanced security operations.

Unusual activities near Prasat Ta Muen Thom

Watana explained that his bureau had identified unusual activities along the border, especially near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in the Phanom Dong Rak district. However, he did not specify the nature of these activities.

