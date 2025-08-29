Nattaphon to use interior laws to remove Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan

Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, Acting Minister of Defence, stated after the Defence Council meeting that various options for constructing a barrier along the Thai-Cambodian border had been proposed, including the possibility of building a canal to save costs or installing a barbed-wire fence. The proposed designs are currently under consideration.
In recent times, there have been requests to construct a fence along the southern border. It is necessary to assess which areas require it more urgently. Currently, the working group preparing for the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting is reviewing the matter.
As for Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo Province, the boundary line is clearly within Thai sovereignty. This issue will be discussed at the GBC meeting to urge the Cambodian nationals who have crossed into Thai territory to return.
However, Thailand's negotiating position must demonstrate maturity as a developed nation, speaking with reason and logic. If talks fail to reach an agreement, further steps will need to be considered.
The Ministry of the Interior's laws regarding trespassing into the Kingdom may be used as a basis, with gradual escalation according to procedure. Military force will not be used to exert pressure.
All parties are urged to exercise patience, as the Cambodian nationals have encroached on Thai land for over 40 years. Forcing them out within a single week could be viewed negatively by the international community as an inappropriate action.
While this approach may not be popular with everyone, the focus will be on resolving the issue in a sustainable manner, Nattaphon said.
Nattaphon also spoke about the upcoming GBC meeting in early September, expressing hope that Cambodia would cooperate, particularly regarding the demining efforts. During the recent RBC meeting, Cambodia did not reject the idea of demining but suggested that it be discussed at the GBC meeting.
He reiterated that the internal political situation in Thailand, following the Constitutional Court's ruling that Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra was disqualified as Prime Minister, would not affect the GBC discussions. The working team remains unchanged and will continue with their duties, with no impact on the proceedings.
Regarding questions about his own political future, Gene Nattaphon declined to comment, stating that he was not focused on that at the moment. As long as he remains in his position, he will continue to perform his duties to the best of his ability. However, if he is no longer in this role, he has no concerns, believing that Thailand still has many capable individuals. Thus, if he were to step down, it would mean that the government had found someone more qualified and capable to take over.