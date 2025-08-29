Nattaphon to use interior laws to remove Cambodians from Ban Nong Chan

Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, Acting Minister of Defence, stated after the Defence Council meeting that various options for constructing a barrier along the Thai-Cambodian border had been proposed, including the possibility of building a canal to save costs or installing a barbed-wire fence. The proposed designs are currently under consideration.

In recent times, there have been requests to construct a fence along the southern border. It is necessary to assess which areas require it more urgently. Currently, the working group preparing for the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting is reviewing the matter.

As for Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo Province, the boundary line is clearly within Thai sovereignty. This issue will be discussed at the GBC meeting to urge the Cambodian nationals who have crossed into Thai territory to return.