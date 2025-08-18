Gen Nattaphon: “As long as I’m here, the razor wire stays” on Thai-Cambodian border

Acting Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit on Monday addressed the Thai-Cambodian border situation, noting that Cambodia requested to postpone talks with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region. He explained this was because Cambodia uses the same negotiating team for all discussions — starting with the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command, then with the 1st Army Region, and later the 2nd Army Region. Thailand, however, deploys different teams for each command.

Asked about the situation at Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian civilians pressured Thai troops after razor wire was installed, Nattaphon said the area falls under the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which must clarify demarcation in due course.

When asked about the differences between the 1st Army Region, which covers urban and community areas, and the 2nd Army Region, which covers forest zones, Nattaphon replied: “The factors are very different.”