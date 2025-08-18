Cambodia requests postponement of Thai-Cambodian RBC meeting to August 27

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has reported that Cambodia has requested to postpone the special session of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting with Thailand’s 2nd Army Area. The meeting, initially scheduled for August 21, 2025, will now be held on August 27 to allow Cambodia additional time for preparation.

General Pana Klaewplodthuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, has acknowledged and raised no objection to the postponement.

The revised RBC schedule for the 2nd Army Area is as follows: