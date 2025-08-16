Thai and Cambodian RBC talks reaffirm ceasefire; Thailand urges demining, scam crackdown, Cambodia non-committal

Vice Admiral Apichat Sapprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, on Saturday met with Major General Ouy Heang, Commander of Cambodia’s Third Military Region, for a special session of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Khlong Yai district, Trat province.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachiayaphan, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that the meeting, attended by both countries’ regional border committees, aimed to resolve cross-border issues peacefully and ensure the security and livelihoods of people on both sides. The two delegations signed a memorandum of agreement for the extraordinary RBC session between the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command and Cambodia’s Third Military Region.