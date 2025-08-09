Phumtham to raise landmine injury case at Thai-Cambodian border in Ottawa Convention and RBC talks

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commented on the injury of Thai soldiers from a landmine blast at the Thai-Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket province on the morning of Saturday (August 9), saying officials are recording details to submit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for inclusion under the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, as evidence that such devices remain in the area.

He explained that the incident did not occur in a village but in a location where a channel had been cut to prevent unauthorised crossings. More areas will be inspected and cleared, with Surin province having already removed over 400 mines, he added.

Phumtham expressed sympathy for the injured personnel and urged troops to exercise caution, noting that the incident was linked to earlier clashes along the border. He said the matter would be raised at the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, with the military discussing specific points that need joint resolution.

When asked about mine clearance — one of two conditions Cambodia has rejected — Phumtham said it would be a topic for further discussion at the RBC meeting.