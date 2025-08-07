Cambodia yet to agree on bomb disposal, anti-scam measures, says Natthaphon

However, Thai Deputy Defence Minister, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, noted that Cambodia did not agree to bomb disposal and anti-scam measures, which will be addressed at the next GBC meeting.

He said the discussions were amicable, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcoming the ceasefire and the progress made. Malaysia confirmed it would facilitate the process but reaffirmed that resolving the border issue remained a bilateral matter between Thailand and Cambodia, with ASEAN offering support.

Natthaphon thanked Malaysia for facilitating the meeting, with the United States and China observing. He stated that the GBC meeting followed up on agreements made by Thai and Cambodian leaders on July 28, where both sides had agreed to a ceasefire.

He confirmed that Thailand adhered to the ceasefire starting at midnight on July 28 but observed violations from Cambodia’s side post-midnight. Despite this, Thailand showed restraint and responded solely for self-defence.

Though the situation on the border is currently calm, Cambodia has increased its military presence and deployed drones for surveillance over Thai territory, which risks further tensions, he explained, adding that disinformation has been circulating, hindering the peace process and the restoration of relations.