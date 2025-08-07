Cambodia yet to agree on bomb disposal, anti-scam measures, says Natthaphon

However, Thai Deputy Defence Minister, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, noted that Cambodia did not agree to bomb disposal and anti-scam measures, which will be addressed at the next GBC meeting.
He said the discussions were amicable, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcoming the ceasefire and the progress made. Malaysia confirmed it would facilitate the process but reaffirmed that resolving the border issue remained a bilateral matter between Thailand and Cambodia, with ASEAN offering support.
Natthaphon thanked Malaysia for facilitating the meeting, with the United States and China observing. He stated that the GBC meeting followed up on agreements made by Thai and Cambodian leaders on July 28, where both sides had agreed to a ceasefire.
He confirmed that Thailand adhered to the ceasefire starting at midnight on July 28 but observed violations from Cambodia’s side post-midnight. Despite this, Thailand showed restraint and responded solely for self-defence.
Though the situation on the border is currently calm, Cambodia has increased its military presence and deployed drones for surveillance over Thai territory, which risks further tensions, he explained, adding that disinformation has been circulating, hindering the peace process and the restoration of relations.
Natthaphon emphasised that the aim of the meeting was honest and constructive dialogue to sustain the ceasefire and restore peace.
Key outcomes from the GBC meeting include:
Additionally, the next GBC meeting will take place in one month to assess the progress made. Two key issues, which Cambodia has not yet agreed to, will be discussed further at that time:
Natthaphon reiterated that the success of the ceasefire and its implementation depends on the genuine cooperation and sincerity of both sides. He affirmed that Thailand would continue its commitment to open, honest dialogue, based on mutual respect and the goal of peaceful coexistence.
He hoped Cambodia would adhere to the same principles, as both countries share a border and are part of the ASEAN family. Resolving their differences quickly would bring peace to the border and allow citizens of both countries to resume their normal lives.
When asked about the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, Natthaphon clarified that the GBC and RBC meetings are military-led, while the JBC, organised by the foreign ministries, will meet again in September.
The GBC's focus today was on the ceasefire, and the JBC will address other issues in due course.
Regarding the timeline for the ceasefire’s implementation, Natthaphon confirmed that both sides had agreed to detailed provisions for its enforcement. If clashes occur, an extraordinary GBC meeting will be held to address the situation.
For now, local governors and military commanders have been instructed to coordinate with citizens to return home safely, while ensuring that unexploded ordnance is carefully cleared to prevent further harm.
He concluded by urging citizens to report any suspicious objects to local authorities to ensure their safe disposal.