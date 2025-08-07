Thailand focuses on easing border tensions and protecting civilians in GBC talks

Jirayu Huangsap, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office and Committee of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, revealed on Thursday ( August 7) that after arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Head of the Thai Delegation for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, paid a courtesy call to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Putrajaya at 9.30am local time.

The meeting aimed to express Thailand's gratitude for Malaysia's role as ASEAN Chair, particularly its efforts to support peace in the region, including facilitating the GBC meeting.

Nattaphon reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully, emphasising adherence to international law and mutual respect for sovereignty.

At noon, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Nattaphon held a luncheon with Team Thailand, hosted by Lada Phumas, the Thai Ambassador to Malaysia.