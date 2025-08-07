Thailand focuses on easing border tensions and protecting civilians in GBC talks

Jirayu Huangsap, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office and Committee of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, revealed on Thursday ( August 7) that after arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Head of the Thai Delegation for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, paid a courtesy call to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Putrajaya at 9.30am local time.
The meeting aimed to express Thailand's gratitude for Malaysia's role as ASEAN Chair, particularly its efforts to support peace in the region, including facilitating the GBC meeting.
Nattaphon reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully, emphasising adherence to international law and mutual respect for sovereignty.
At noon, at the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Nattaphon held a luncheon with Team Thailand, hosted by Lada Phumas, the Thai Ambassador to Malaysia.
Gen Nattaphon expressed appreciation for the hard work of the Thai GBC Secretariat, which has worked tirelessly from August 4-7 to reach agreements with the Cambodian GBC Secretariat on pending issues related to the ceasefire along the Thai-Cambodian border.
He stressed the importance of Cambodia demonstrating sincerity and good faith in the upcoming session, as this would ensure a successful and sustainable outcome.
He also acknowledged the broad impact of the current situation and emphasised that the government must continue considering all factors—military, economic, social, domestic, and international—when making decisions.
Nattaphon commended the efforts of the Thai GBC Secretariat and all those involved, emphasising the importance of inter-agency cooperation to ensure that the agreements reached are sustainable and supported by interim observers who will assist in ensuring compliance with the ceasefire agreement. This will benefit both Thailand and Cambodia in the long term.
Later, at 1pm Malaysian local time, he and a high-level Thai delegation, including senior military leaders such as Army Commander-in-Chief General Songwit Noonphakdee, Army Chief of Staff Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, Navy Chief of Staff Adm Phairoj Fueangchan, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Wachirapol Muangnoi, and representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, and relevant security agencies, will participate in the GBC meeting.
This critical forum will focus on finding solutions for border issues, with observers from the United States and China also attending.
The meeting will address crucial issues, such as rebuilding trust between the military forces of both sides, reaffirming the ceasefire agreement, measures to reduce tensions in vulnerable areas, and ensuring the protection of civilians. Nattaphon highlighted that the safety of the people in the border area and the long-term restoration of bilateral relations are primary objectives for Thailand.
The Thai government reassures the public that all actions taken by Thailand are within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles, with no use of excessive force and no retaliation against civilian areas. This approach aims to resolve the situation with dignity, fairness, and lead to sustainable cooperation in the future.