Natthaphon says Cambodia’s GBC talks ‘genuine’ ahead of August 7 conclusion

Natthaphon shared his insights before a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) and the Cabinet’s special session regarding the ongoing discussions within the General Border Committee (GBC) with Cambodia.
He noted that initial proposals had been agreed upon, with further clarification requested to ensure they align with NSC approvals. Natthaphon confirmed that Cambodia had accepted the proposals.
When asked about the previous ceasefire agreement, which still experiences occasional challenges, he emphasised Cambodia's sincerity in adhering to the truce.
He explained that the ceasefire had progressed through three levels of sincerity. The first level was successfully reached through an agreement at the Secretary-General level, while the upcoming meeting between the Defence Ministers of both countries on August 7 will assess the second level of sincerity.
The third level will be determined by the actual implementation of the agreement. Natthaphon expressed optimism about the progress, with positive discussions taking place in recent days, and plans to review further details on August 7.
He assured the public that the country’s sovereignty and national interests remain a priority in the talks, which also cover other crucial issues such as civilian compensation and border disputes.
When asked about the conditions Cambodia wanted to reconsider, Natthaphon replied that he was not yet aware of them and would wait for the meeting to clarify further.
He mentioned that following the GBC meeting, subsequent discussions with other committees would likely be easier. One key mechanism is the Regional Border Committee (RBC) on troop adjustments and the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) on border issues.
Natthaphon added that Cambodia had long avoided discussing border matters directly, preferring to take them to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, talks on this matter are ongoing.
When asked why Thailand has not cancelled MOU 2000 if Cambodia is seeking to bring the matter to ICJ, Natthaphon explained that MOU 2000 still holds value. It allows Thailand to hold Cambodia accountable on the international stage for violating the terms of the agreement.
Without MOU 2000, there would be no reference framework to accuse Cambodia—only allegations without a solid legal basis.
When asked whether he was concerned that the discussions on the following day would not conclude, Natthaphon admitted to initial concerns.
However, after receiving confirmation from the Secretariat before their return that everything was in order, his worries eased. He stressed, however, that the final details should be heard in person rather than over the phone.
Natthaphon also reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement still stands with the same eight points, but there are six other related issues. Based on recent discussions, Cambodia has agreed to all proposals.
He added that despite reports from Cambodian media suggesting reluctance to accept the terms, these matters are not problematic.
The discussions have been documented, and it is important to stick to the agreed documents to avoid misunderstandings.
Natthaphon welcomed the presence of third-party observers during the talks, as they serve as witnesses to the agreement. However, he acknowledged that the involvement of multiple parties could be counterproductive, as bilateral talks are preferred.