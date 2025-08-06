Natthaphon says Cambodia’s GBC talks ‘genuine’ ahead of August 7 conclusion

Natthaphon shared his insights before a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) and the Cabinet’s special session regarding the ongoing discussions within the General Border Committee (GBC) with Cambodia.

He noted that initial proposals had been agreed upon, with further clarification requested to ensure they align with NSC approvals. Natthaphon confirmed that Cambodia had accepted the proposals.

When asked about the previous ceasefire agreement, which still experiences occasional challenges, he emphasised Cambodia's sincerity in adhering to the truce.

He explained that the ceasefire had progressed through three levels of sincerity. The first level was successfully reached through an agreement at the Secretary-General level, while the upcoming meeting between the Defence Ministers of both countries on August 7 will assess the second level of sincerity.

The third level will be determined by the actual implementation of the agreement. Natthaphon expressed optimism about the progress, with positive discussions taking place in recent days, and plans to review further details on August 7.