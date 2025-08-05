Acting Defence Minister outlines Thailand's 8 conditions for GBC talks, surprised by Cambodia’s limited proposals

Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit on Tuesday addressed the progress of the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia. The meeting, which began on August 4, has been focused on resolving the conflict and maintaining peace along the border.

During the press conference, Nattaphon revealed that Thailand had put forward 8 conditions for the GBC talks, and while the Thai side had been fully prepared, he expressed his surprise at Cambodia’s limited proposals during the discussions. He stated that the Cambodian side had not proposed many points for negotiation, which was unexpected considering the ongoing tensions.

The GBC talks are taking place in the context of the ceasefire agreement signed by both nations following the border clashes. Nattaphon confirmed that Thailand had adhered to the agreement and has been actively monitoring the situation. The Thai military had remained in place and did not engage in further military action after the ceasefire, while also remaining prepared for any potential developments.