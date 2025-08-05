Acting Defence Minister outlines Thailand's 8 conditions for GBC talks, surprised by Cambodia’s limited proposals

Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit on Tuesday addressed the progress of the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia. The meeting, which began on August 4, has been focused on resolving the conflict and maintaining peace along the border.
During the press conference, Nattaphon revealed that Thailand had put forward 8 conditions for the GBC talks, and while the Thai side had been fully prepared, he expressed his surprise at Cambodia’s limited proposals during the discussions. He stated that the Cambodian side had not proposed many points for negotiation, which was unexpected considering the ongoing tensions.
The GBC talks are taking place in the context of the ceasefire agreement signed by both nations following the border clashes. Nattaphon confirmed that Thailand had adhered to the agreement and has been actively monitoring the situation. The Thai military had remained in place and did not engage in further military action after the ceasefire, while also remaining prepared for any potential developments.
He clarified that the 8 proposals submitted by Thailand were adjustments to the previous agreements on the ground, with the goal of ensuring peace and resolving the conflict. Regarding Cambodia’s recent movements, particularly during the ceasefire period, Nattaphon stated that any Cambodian actions that violated the ceasefire would be discussed in the upcoming meetings.
“We will not allow Thailand to lose out in this matter,” Nattaphon said. He further explained that the Thai delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant bodies to ensure comprehensive discussions.
Regarding the possibility of further border clashes, Nattaphon expressed confidence that Thailand would not escalate the situation, but warned that it depends on whether Cambodia keeps its word. He mentioned that the presence of international observers, including major powers, would help ensure that any breach of the ceasefire would be condemned globally.
“We are not being complacent. We have measures in place to monitor the situation on both sides of the border, but we are taking a balanced approach,” he concluded.