GBC secretariat meetings begin in Malaysia ahead of August 7 summit

According to the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, preparations on the Thai side began on Sunday evening (August 3) in Malaysia and will continue until Wednesday (August 6).

The GBC meeting itself, which is a defence minister-level bilateral mechanism, will be convened on August 7, 2025. The Thai delegation will be led by General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Acting Minister of Defence, while the Cambodian side will be led by General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Thailand’s Secretariat team, who arrived in Malaysia on the evening of August 3, are ready for meetings with the Cambodian side, to set the framework and agree on agenda items for the GBC meeting.