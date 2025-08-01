Cambodia agrees to move GBC meeting to Malaysia, requests US, China, and Malaysia to observe

On July 31, Cambodia’s Defence Minister, General Tea Seiha, officially invited General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Thailand's Deputy Defence Minister, to attend the meeting in Phnom Penh. However, General Nattaphon requested to move the venue to Malaysia as a neutral location, and proposed the meeting dates from August 4-7, which Cambodia has now agreed to.

In addition, General Tea Seiha has sent a letter to General Nattaphon, proposing that Malaysia, the United States, and China participate as observers at the GBC meeting, acknowledging their important role as mediators during the ceasefire on July 28.

"We sincerely hope that this meeting will be constructive and yield positive results," said Maly.

Regarding the 20 Cambodian soldiers detained by Thailand, Maly confirmed that Thai authorities have assured Cambodia that the soldiers are in good condition. Cambodia is currently negotiating for their immediate release in accordance with international humanitarian law and has requested Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair, to assist in facilitating the repatriation process.