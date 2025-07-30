Thai deputy defence minister expresses concern over safety at upcoming GBC meeting

Commenting on Cambodia’s decision to bring observers, youth media and military attachés into border areas, Natthapon clarified that a prior agreement—made during talks in Malaysia—stipulated that such deployments must be mutually agreed upon by both countries. Each side may take its military attachés to observe its own ceasefire zones only.

In response to Cambodia’s denial of ceasefire violations to its own attachés, Natthapon said Thailand had already provided its version of events, including to the Indonesian military attaché.

Whether the Indonesian attachés believe the Thai or Cambodian accounts, he noted, is entirely at their discretion

“Sometimes people want us to hit back,” he said, “but Cambodia continues to distort the facts. Our response must be rooted in truth—we’ve issued statements and delivered explanations. That is our form of retaliation.”

Natthapon said the Defence Council meeting was the first since the latest border clashes with Cambodia erupted.

It addressed a wide range of issues, including preparations for celebrations honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on August 12. All Defence Ministry agencies have been instructed to carry out commemorative events befitting the occasion.

He also expressed gratitude to personnel across all branches—including paramilitary rangers and border patrol police—for their dedication, strength and endurance in defending Thailand’s sovereignty during this tense period.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect the Kingdom, with Natthapon stating their sacrifices would forever be remembered.

He noted the immeasurable royal compassion of His Majesty the King, who continues to express deep concern for soldiers, rangers and border patrol officers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Natthapon also instructed military units to expedite aid to flood-hit areas in northern and other parts of the country, stressing that while the border conflict is a priority, the armed forces must not neglect the suffering of Thai citizens elsewhere. Units not directly involved in border security should assist the public to the fullest extent possible.

Additionally, he ordered tightened security screenings at all military facilities and heightened vigilance in cybersecurity. During this period of heightened tensions, all security protocols are to be reinforced.

Finally, Natthapon said Thailand would suspend all military cooperation with Cambodia—including education exchange programmes—until the situation improves.

He has tasked the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, especially the Office of Policy Planning and the Judge Advocate General’s Department, with providing full legal support to the Royal Thai Armed Forces in carrying out this mission.