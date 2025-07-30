Thai deputy defence minister expresses concern over safety at upcoming GBC meeting

Speaking after chairing a Defence Council meeting, Natthapon said he has been closely monitoring the border situation and receiving briefings from military commanders at all levels.
He also consulted the Army Commander-in-Chief on Cambodia’s ceasefire violations and instructed that statements be issued in both Thai and English to inform the public and the international community.
He added that the Royal Thai Army had been ordered to coordinate with military attachés to inspect damage to civilian sites—including hospitals, petrol stations, schools and homes—caused by Cambodian attacks.
These findings, he said, would be shared with foreign military attachés as evidence of ceasefire violations.
When asked whether the volatile situation could compromise safety at the GBC meeting scheduled for August 4, Natthapon acknowledged the concern. He said consultations with the GBC Secretariat would be held over the next couple of days, followed by coordination with the Cambodian side, which is hosting the event.
He also instructed regional commanders to formally record all discussions with their Cambodian counterparts and issue statements whenever ceasefire violations occur, so the public is informed and the Ministry of Defence is aware of the breaches. If the agreements are not honoured, we’ll know what actions must be taken next, he said.
Regarding potential retaliation for further violations, Natthapon affirmed that Thailand must respond proportionately, with due consideration for troop safety and morale. He cited a recent incident in which Cambodian forces opened fire and launched grenades, prompting Thai forces to return fire.
On Cambodia’s military build-up near the front lines, Natthapon confirmed this constituted a breach of the ceasefire agreement. He reiterated the importance of documenting all such developments in writing, rather than relying solely on media reports or verbal updates.
Commenting on Cambodia’s decision to bring observers, youth media and military attachés into border areas, Natthapon clarified that a prior agreement—made during talks in Malaysia—stipulated that such deployments must be mutually agreed upon by both countries. Each side may take its military attachés to observe its own ceasefire zones only.
In response to Cambodia’s denial of ceasefire violations to its own attachés, Natthapon said Thailand had already provided its version of events, including to the Indonesian military attaché.
Whether the Indonesian attachés believe the Thai or Cambodian accounts, he noted, is entirely at their discretion
“Sometimes people want us to hit back,” he said, “but Cambodia continues to distort the facts. Our response must be rooted in truth—we’ve issued statements and delivered explanations. That is our form of retaliation.”
Natthapon said the Defence Council meeting was the first since the latest border clashes with Cambodia erupted.
It addressed a wide range of issues, including preparations for celebrations honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on August 12. All Defence Ministry agencies have been instructed to carry out commemorative events befitting the occasion.
He also expressed gratitude to personnel across all branches—including paramilitary rangers and border patrol police—for their dedication, strength and endurance in defending Thailand’s sovereignty during this tense period.
A heartfelt tribute was paid to fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect the Kingdom, with Natthapon stating their sacrifices would forever be remembered.
He noted the immeasurable royal compassion of His Majesty the King, who continues to express deep concern for soldiers, rangers and border patrol officers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Natthapon also instructed military units to expedite aid to flood-hit areas in northern and other parts of the country, stressing that while the border conflict is a priority, the armed forces must not neglect the suffering of Thai citizens elsewhere. Units not directly involved in border security should assist the public to the fullest extent possible.
Additionally, he ordered tightened security screenings at all military facilities and heightened vigilance in cybersecurity. During this period of heightened tensions, all security protocols are to be reinforced.
Finally, Natthapon said Thailand would suspend all military cooperation with Cambodia—including education exchange programmes—until the situation improves.
He has tasked the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, especially the Office of Policy Planning and the Judge Advocate General’s Department, with providing full legal support to the Royal Thai Armed Forces in carrying out this mission.