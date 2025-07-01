Natthapon says vacant defence minister post will not affect Thai-Cambodian situation

Deputy Defence Minister Natthapon Nakpanich said on Tuesday that efforts to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border tensions would not be disrupted, despite the new Cabinet lacking a defence minister.

In the new Cabinet list announced by the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, the defence minister post was left vacant after Phumtham Wechayachai was moved to the position of interior minister.

It has been speculated that the post will be given to Gen Chalermphol Srisawat, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, after his retirement at the end of September.