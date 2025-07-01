Phumtham says he can't attend Cabinet meeting until sworn in

Newly appointed Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that he cannot attend the weekly Cabinet meeting for now, as he has yet to take an oath to the King.

Phumtham has been removed from his roles as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister to become the Interior Minister in the new Cabinet announced in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, July 3.

Phumtham said Cabinet members who remain in the same posts can attend the weekly meeting as usual, but he and others appointed to new posts must wait to be sworn in before they can start their duties.