Paetongtarn expresses gratitude after new cabinet appointed, remains tight-lipped on defence minister role

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following the Royal Command appointing her new cabinet, expressed her gratitude, calling it a great honour.
She was appointed Minister of Culture in addition to her role as Prime Minister. The cabinet reshuffle, which was confirmed by the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, marks a significant change in leadership, including the reassignment of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai from Minister of Defence to Minister of the Interior.
“It is a great royal benevolence to have received the royal command for the new cabinet appointments,” Paetongtarn said.
When asked about the next steps following the cabinet formation, she said: “Let’s wait and see.”
When questioned if she was excited about the reshuffle, the Prime Minister smiled but declined to answer.
Regarding the vacant defence minister position, which is expected to be filled by General Chalermpol Srisawat, former Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Prime Minister smiled but refused to comment on the matter.
The Cabinet meeting today lasted just one hour, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn not addressing the media as usual. She left the meeting room and proceeded directly to the Thai Khu Fah building.
When asked whether the lack of a Defence Minister would cause problems at the border, the Prime Minister responded, "No, it won’t cause any problems. We already have a Deputy Defence Minister working, and he is doing a great job."