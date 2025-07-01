Paetongtarn expresses gratitude after new cabinet appointed, remains tight-lipped on defence minister role

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, following the Royal Command appointing her new cabinet, expressed her gratitude, calling it a great honour.

She was appointed Minister of Culture in addition to her role as Prime Minister. The cabinet reshuffle, which was confirmed by the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, marks a significant change in leadership, including the reassignment of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai from Minister of Defence to Minister of the Interior.

“It is a great royal benevolence to have received the royal command for the new cabinet appointments,” Paetongtarn said.