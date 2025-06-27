Cabinet reshuffle: Paetongtarn taking on Culture, Phumtham moving to Interior

Recent reports indicate that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to take on the position of Minister of Culture, in addition to her current role.
This follows the transfer of Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who will now serve as the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to be moved to the position of Minister of the Interior.
Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich, the Deputy Defence Minister, will retain his current role but will assume the acting position of Defence Minister.
Suwat Tancharoen is set to become the new Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, the nephew of Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, will take up the post of Minister of Labour.
Jakkapong Sangmanee will become the new Deputy Minister of Commerce.
Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj, a list MP from the Pheu Thai Party, will serve as Deputy Minister of Education.
From the United Thai Nation Party, Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, will take up the role of Minister of Commerce.
Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce, will be appointed as Deputy Minister of the Interior.
The Klatham Party has also seen changes, with Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, set to move to the position of Minister of Education.
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakon, an MP from Chachoengsao, will become the new Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
Anudith Nakornthap will be appointed as the Deputy Minister of Education under the Thai Sang Thai Party’s quota.
The Democrat Party has also made changes, with Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dechism Khaothong, transferring to the position of Deputy Minister of the Interior.
Finally, Chaichana Dechdecho, an MP from Nakhon Si Thammarat, will be appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Public Health.