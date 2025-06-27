Cabinet reshuffle: Paetongtarn taking on Culture, Phumtham moving to Interior

Recent reports indicate that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to take on the position of Minister of Culture, in addition to her current role.

This follows the transfer of Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who will now serve as the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to be moved to the position of Minister of the Interior.

Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich, the Deputy Defence Minister, will retain his current role but will assume the acting position of Defence Minister.

Suwat Tancharoen is set to become the new Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, the nephew of Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, will take up the post of Minister of Labour.