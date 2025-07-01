King appoints Paetongtarn's new cabinet; oath-taking on July 3

TUESDAY, JULY 01, 2025

His Majesty the King appoints Paetongtarn's second cabinet; PM also takes on the Ministry of Culture, Phumtham assigned Interior Ministry."

The Royal Gazette has published the Royal Command announcing the removal of ministers from their positions and the appointment of new ministers, as follows:

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously issued a Royal Command declaring that, as previously appointed, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been officially appointed as Prime Minister, as per the announcement dated August 16, 2024. Additionally, ministers were appointed to manage the affairs of the state, according to the announcement dated September 3, 2024.

Now, the Prime Minister has reported that some ministers have resigned from their positions. Therefore, it is appropriate to appoint new ministers to fill the vacant positions and make necessary adjustments to improve the effectiveness of state governance.

In accordance with Section 1558 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously issued a Royal Command to remove the following individuals from their ministerial positions and appoint new ministers as follows:

1. The following ministers have been relieved of their duties:

Phumtham Wechayachai

Narumon Pinyosinwat 

Itthi Sirilattayakorn

Pichai Naripthaphan

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol

Dechism Khaothong

2. The following ministers have been appointed:

Phumtham Wechayachai as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

Suchart Tancharoen as Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation

Attakorn Sirilattayakorn as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Jatuporn Buruspat  as Minister of Commerce

Chantawit Tantasith as Deputy Minister of Commerce

Dechism Khaothong as Deputy Minister of the Interior

Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit as Minister of Labour

Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Minister of Culture (in addition to her role as Prime Minister)

Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Education

Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj  as Deputy Minister of Education

Thewan Liptapanlop as Deputy Minister of Education

Anucha Sasomsap as Deputy Minister of Public Health

Chaichana Dechdecho as Deputy Minister of Public Health

This appointment is effective from today, announced on June 30, 2025, the 10th year of the current reign. The Royal Command was endorsed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister.

Reports say Prime Minister Paetongtarn will lead the new cabinet in an oath-taking ceremony on July 3

