King appoints Paetongtarn\'s new cabinet; oath-taking on July 3

The Royal Gazette has published the Royal Command announcing the removal of ministers from their positions and the appointment of new ministers, as follows:
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously issued a Royal Command declaring that, as previously appointed, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been officially appointed as Prime Minister, as per the announcement dated August 16, 2024. Additionally, ministers were appointed to manage the affairs of the state, according to the announcement dated September 3, 2024.
Now, the Prime Minister has reported that some ministers have resigned from their positions. Therefore, it is appropriate to appoint new ministers to fill the vacant positions and make necessary adjustments to improve the effectiveness of state governance.
In accordance with Section 1558 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously issued a Royal Command to remove the following individuals from their ministerial positions and appoint new ministers as follows:
1. The following ministers have been relieved of their duties:
Phumtham Wechayachai
Narumon Pinyosinwat
Itthi Sirilattayakorn
Pichai Naripthaphan
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol
Dechism Khaothong
2. The following ministers have been appointed:
Phumtham Wechayachai as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
Suchart Tancharoen as Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation
Attakorn Sirilattayakorn as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Jatuporn Buruspat as Minister of Commerce
Chantawit Tantasith as Deputy Minister of Commerce
Dechism Khaothong as Deputy Minister of the Interior
Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit as Minister of Labour
Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Minister of Culture (in addition to her role as Prime Minister)
Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Education
Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj as Deputy Minister of Education
Thewan Liptapanlop as Deputy Minister of Education
Anucha Sasomsap as Deputy Minister of Public Health
Chaichana Dechdecho as Deputy Minister of Public Health
This appointment is effective from today, announced on June 30, 2025, the 10th year of the current reign. The Royal Command was endorsed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister.
Reports say Prime Minister Paetongtarn will lead the new cabinet in an oath-taking ceremony on July 3