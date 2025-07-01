King appoints Paetongtarn\'s new cabinet; oath-taking on July 3

The Royal Gazette has published the Royal Command announcing the removal of ministers from their positions and the appointment of new ministers, as follows:

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously issued a Royal Command declaring that, as previously appointed, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been officially appointed as Prime Minister, as per the announcement dated August 16, 2024. Additionally, ministers were appointed to manage the affairs of the state, according to the announcement dated September 3, 2024.

Now, the Prime Minister has reported that some ministers have resigned from their positions. Therefore, it is appropriate to appoint new ministers to fill the vacant positions and make necessary adjustments to improve the effectiveness of state governance.

In accordance with Section 1558 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously issued a Royal Command to remove the following individuals from their ministerial positions and appoint new ministers as follows: