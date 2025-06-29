PM submits new cabinet list to the King, check the 16 incoming ministers here

On the evening of June 28, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted the list of her new cabinet members under the "Paetongtarn 1/2" administration to His Majesty the King. The appointments are as follows:
Paetongtarn Shinawatra – Prime Minister and Minister of Culture
Defence Minister – Position remains vacant; Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich will serve as acting minister while continuing as Deputy Defence Minister
Phumtham Wechayachai – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior
Dechism Khaothong – Deputy Interior Minister
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakon – Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Narumon Pinyosinwat – Minister of Education
Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj – Deputy Education Minister
Thewan Liptapanlop – Deputy Education Minister
Chaichana Detdecho – Deputy Public Health Minister
Anucha Sasomsap – Deputy Public Health Minister
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol – Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
Jatuporn Buruspat – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce
Suchart Chomklin – Deputy Commerce Minister
Chantawit Tantasith – Deputy Commerce Minister
Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit – Minister of Labour
Mr Suchart Tancharoen – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office