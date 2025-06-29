PM submits new cabinet list to the King, check the 16 incoming ministers here

SUNDAY, JUNE 29, 2025

PM Paetongtarn submits list of new cabinet (1/2) to the King: Phumtham takes Interior, Thewan named Deputy Education Minister.

On the evening of June 28, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted the list of her new cabinet members under the "Paetongtarn 1/2" administration to His Majesty the King. The appointments are as follows:

Paetongtarn Shinawatra – Prime Minister and Minister of Culture

Defence Minister – Position remains vacant; Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich will serve as acting minister while continuing as Deputy Defence Minister

 

Phumtham Wechayachai – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Dechism Khaothong – Deputy Interior Minister

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakon – Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Narumon Pinyosinwat – Minister of Education

Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj – Deputy Education Minister

Thewan Liptapanlop – Deputy Education Minister

Chaichana Detdecho – Deputy Public Health Minister

Anucha Sasomsap – Deputy Public Health Minister

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol – Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Jatuporn Buruspat – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce

 

Suchart Chomklin – Deputy Commerce Minister

Chantawit Tantasith  – Deputy Commerce Minister

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit – Minister of Labour

Mr Suchart Tancharoen – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy