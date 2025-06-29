PM submits new cabinet list to the King, check the 16 incoming ministers here

On the evening of June 28, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted the list of her new cabinet members under the "Paetongtarn 1/2" administration to His Majesty the King. The appointments are as follows:

Paetongtarn Shinawatra – Prime Minister and Minister of Culture

Defence Minister – Position remains vacant; Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich will serve as acting minister while continuing as Deputy Defence Minister