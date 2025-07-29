Natthapon says military chiefs consulted before agreeing to ceasefire terms

Asked why the ceasefire did not include provisions for the withdrawal of troops or heavy artillery, Natthapon responded firmly: “Such matters must be discussed by field commanders. If I negotiated those terms myself, the media would ask why the military wasn’t consulted.”

He added that negotiations were ongoing and that if no agreement is reached, clashes may continue. “If they shoot, we respond. We didn’t agree to sit and wait to be fired upon.”

When asked whether the ceasefire was linked to ongoing negotiations with the United States over trade tariffs—referred to as the “Trump tariffs”—Natthapon denied it strongly.

As low-level skirmishes continue despite the ceasefire, doubts remain over Cambodia’s compliance. “That’s why the military must be the one to handle this. If the terms are not followed, we’ll know.”

He also said there had been no use of multi-barrel rocket systems like the PHL-03 and that Thailand had not escalated its air force involvement beyond proportionate self-defence. “We’ve shown the international community that we abide by international law and norms.”

“I assigned the army to negotiate based on its own conditions. If talks fail, then they will continue until resolved. If fighting resumes, we will respond appropriately.”

“Today looks like this. Tomorrow could be different,” he said. “We are not cutting deals behind the scenes. We are acting in the interest of the nation.”

When asked whether he had received instructions from higher political powers, Natthapon responded flatly, “No, there were no orders.”

As for public safety, Natthapon urged civilians to follow updates from the Interior Ministry, which is coordinating with the army to assess evacuation needs. He added that the Commerce and Finance Ministries are working on relief measures for businesses along the border affected by the conflict.