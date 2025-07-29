Natthapon says military chiefs consulted before agreeing to ceasefire terms

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Minister of Defence and Director of Thailand’s Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration, addressed the media on Tuesday (July 29) following the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia to implement a ceasefire along the contested border.
He clarified the timeline, underlying concerns, and conditions behind the agreement, while emphasising the continued role of the military in resolving outstanding issues.
Natthapon revealed that prior to negotiations, he had consulted with Thailand’s military chiefs on an appropriate ceasefire start time. While Thailand initially proposed 6.00pm, Cambodia requested a midnight start instead.
After further discussions with the armed forces, the Thai side agreed—though concerns remained about the risks of night-time troop movements, as Cambodian forces had significantly mobilised near the frontlines.
“I did not act alone,” he said. “All decisions were made in coordination with the military.”
Before endorsing the ceasefire, Natthapon said he made it clear to the government that the military needed clarity on post-ceasefire steps. This led to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a set of seven conditions. These terms, he said, would guide the implementation process moving forward.
Today’s Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, he clarified, was not a full session. He had delegated Generals of the First and Second Army Areas to negotiate six conditions. A seventh, more complex item would be addressed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
“The ceasefire doesn’t mean we suddenly sit down and have dinner together,” he said. “We still need to talk. But without the ceasefire, we would have seen more injuries and deaths among both civilians and soldiers.”
He insisted that the ceasefire agreement was reached under the government's foreign policy and economic framework, and that “all aspects were weighed carefully.” Still, he cautioned that the situation could shift quickly: “Next week might look entirely different.”
Asked why the ceasefire did not include provisions for the withdrawal of troops or heavy artillery, Natthapon responded firmly: “Such matters must be discussed by field commanders. If I negotiated those terms myself, the media would ask why the military wasn’t consulted.”
He added that negotiations were ongoing and that if no agreement is reached, clashes may continue. “If they shoot, we respond. We didn’t agree to sit and wait to be fired upon.”
When asked whether the ceasefire was linked to ongoing negotiations with the United States over trade tariffs—referred to as the “Trump tariffs”—Natthapon denied it strongly.
As low-level skirmishes continue despite the ceasefire, doubts remain over Cambodia’s compliance. “That’s why the military must be the one to handle this. If the terms are not followed, we’ll know.”
He also said there had been no use of multi-barrel rocket systems like the PHL-03 and that Thailand had not escalated its air force involvement beyond proportionate self-defence. “We’ve shown the international community that we abide by international law and norms.”
“I assigned the army to negotiate based on its own conditions. If talks fail, then they will continue until resolved. If fighting resumes, we will respond appropriately.”
“Today looks like this. Tomorrow could be different,” he said. “We are not cutting deals behind the scenes. We are acting in the interest of the nation.”
When asked whether he had received instructions from higher political powers, Natthapon responded flatly, “No, there were no orders.”
As for public safety, Natthapon urged civilians to follow updates from the Interior Ministry, which is coordinating with the army to assess evacuation needs. He added that the Commerce and Finance Ministries are working on relief measures for businesses along the border affected by the conflict.