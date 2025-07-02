Natthapon affirms no vacuum at Defence Ministry, positive signs in Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Border situation shows signs of improvement

General Natthapon noted that while the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has not worsened, there are encouraging signs of improvement.

He pointed to Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha’s agreement to enter talks with the Thai Defence Ministry. However, he acknowledged that certain conditions are still under discussion.

Respecting Cambodia as equal negotiating partner

While declining to elaborate on the negotiation terms, Natthapon stressed the importance of mutual respect.

“We’re still in the negotiation phase, so I can’t share details. But we must treat Thailand and Cambodia as equal partners in these talks. Each side must preserve its national dignity,” he said.

Push for bilateral General Border Committee (GBC) talks

To resolve the disputes, the Defence Ministry aims to revive talks through the General Border Committee (GBC) rather than relying solely on the narrower Regional Border Committee (RBC).

He explained that the GBC, which convenes at the defence minister level, offers a broader framework suitable for disputes involving the First Army Area and the Royal Thai Navy—beyond the RBC’s Second Army jurisdiction.

The GBC complements other mechanisms such as the Joint Border Commission (JBC), which handles boundary demarcation, and the RBC, which works at the regional military commander level.

Misunderstanding over border checkpoint controls

Natthapon clarified that Thailand has not closed border checkpoints but temporarily restricted their operating hours due to security concerns. Cambodia, he said, may have misunderstood the move and responded by closing its checkpoints.

“The control measures will remain in place until the situation improves,” he said.

No pressure in acting role, thanks PM for trust

Natthapon said he does not feel pressured in his role as acting defence minister and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for entrusting him with the responsibility.

Cambodia’s ICJ lawsuit handled by Foreign Ministry

Regarding Cambodia’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—which seeks to claim sovereignty over three ancient Khmer temples and the Emerald Triangle—Natthapon said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Foreign Ministry.

“The Defence Ministry will not interfere and will leave this matter entirely to the Foreign Ministry,” he concluded.

