Anutin discusses alleged spies, foreign mercenaries and Chinese-made missiles with NSC chief

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday, December 15, 2025 he would meet National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad to discuss key security issues linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, including the seizure of advanced Chinese-made anti-tank missiles and reports of Cambodia-linked mercenaries infiltrating Thailand.

Anutin disclosed the planned talks during a live interview on a Channel 3 online programme.

Key issues on the agenda

Anutin said he had summoned the NSC chief to Government House to discuss several issues, including: