Anutin discusses alleged spies, foreign mercenaries and Chinese-made missiles with NSC chief

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday, December 15, 2025 he would meet National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad to discuss key security issues linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, including the seizure of advanced Chinese-made anti-tank missiles and reports of Cambodia-linked mercenaries infiltrating Thailand.
Anutin disclosed the planned talks during a live interview on a Channel 3 online programme.
Anutin said he had summoned the NSC chief to Government House to discuss several issues, including:
On the Chinese-made missiles, military sources questioned who supplied Cambodia with high-end weapons while its economy is under strain.
The sources said Cambodia should not be able to afford such costly missiles, adding that the model was only introduced to the global market earlier this year.
On reports of thousands of Thais stranded in Cambodia after border crossings were closed, and claims that Cambodian authorities have refused to allow them to leave via checkpoints, Anutin said he had not yet discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministry.
He added that relevant agencies could carry out evacuation measures without needing his prior approval, including chartering commercial flights if necessary.
Asked about the possibility of declaring martial law in additional border areas, Anutin said it would depend on developments, but he did not expect the situation to worsen to that point.
After his meeting at Government House, Anutin said he would take leave in the afternoon to visit the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters.
He is scheduled to welcome former Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawuth Silpa-archa, who is expected to lead former Chart Thai Pattana MPs in joining Bhumjaithai.