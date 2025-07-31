Gen Nattapon proposes moving GBC meeting from Cambodia to Malaysia

However, he suggested relocating the meeting to Malaysia and extending the discussion period beyond one day.
His remarks followed a post by Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, which shared an invitation for the GBC meeting on August 4, signed by BG Bun Eng Piseth, Deputy Director of the Department of International Relations.
Subsequently, Nattapon sent a letter of acceptance to Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Seiha, expressing his gratitude for the invitation extended to him and the Thai delegation to attend the GBC meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
It is my pleasure to attend the GBC meeting which will provide us an opportunity to jointly explore a way forward in de-escalating tensions and resolving border security issues that reflects our shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual respect and good neighbours.
This shall yield benefit not only for the safety and well-being of our people but also to nurture our regional spirit of ASEAN as a whole.
However, given the sensitive nature of the situation in both our countries, I would like the meeting to be convened in Malaysia.
While it is acknowledged that, under normal circumstances, the hosting of bilateral meetings is conducted on a rotational basis, and that Thailand most recently served as host, this upcoming session is of an extraordinary nature.
I therefore believe it would be appropriate to hold the meeting in a neutral location. Thailand has communicated this issue with Malaysia and learned that they are ready to provide the venue for this important dialogue.
Additionally, in light of the number and gravity of issues to be addressed, I believe that a one-day meeting, as initially proposed, may not allow adequate time for comprehensive discussion, and therefore propose that the meeting be held over the period between August 4-7, 2025, with the following preliminary schedule.
I look forward to your kind consideration of these proposals and remain committed to working together in a constructive and forward-looking manner toward a successful outcome of the meeting.