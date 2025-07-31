Gen Nattapon proposes moving GBC meeting from Cambodia to Malaysia

Subsequently, Nattapon sent a letter of acceptance to Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Seiha, expressing his gratitude for the invitation extended to him and the Thai delegation to attend the GBC meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

It is my pleasure to attend the GBC meeting which will provide us an opportunity to jointly explore a way forward in de-escalating tensions and resolving border security issues that reflects our shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual respect and good neighbours.

This shall yield benefit not only for the safety and well-being of our people but also to nurture our regional spirit of ASEAN as a whole.

However, given the sensitive nature of the situation in both our countries, I would like the meeting to be convened in Malaysia.